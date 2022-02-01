The Treasury denies additional resources to the INE for the revocation of the mandate – El Financiero

As the federal government had already anticipated, the Secretary of Finance denied to the National Electoral Institute (INE) the one thousand 730 million pesos that it requested to increase its budget for the revocation of mandateinformed Edmundo Jacobo Molina, Executive Secretary, during the General Council session this afternoon.

“An answer is issued that it is not legally feasible to grant additional resources to this institute, since it is reiterated that in the Federation’s expenditure budget for fiscal year 2022, approved by the Chamber of Deputies, there is no provision for the specific allocation of means that allow to increase the budget of the institute, exceptionally grant additional resources”.

Furthermore, it was recalled that the INE you can only make readjustments with the money you already have.

In a 14-page document, the agency headed by Rogelio Ramírez de la O, also justified that the budget savings have been allocated to the attention of the COVID-19 pandemic that has not ended and the “efforts” of fiscal year 2022 are for meet the needs in the matter and acquisition of vaccines.

“In compliance with the republican austerity policies provided for in the Federal Republican Austerity Law, and in the same the means to the attention of social programs, health, attention to the pandemic, acquisition of vaccines, education, among others, so a reduction in them would affect the most vulnerable population.

In addition, he noted that since the fiscal year has just begun, there are no refunds derived from savings, savings or sub-exercises.

Not having the resources, the INE could choose to install only a third of the 160,000 polling stations that are required for the revocation to have the level of a federal election; The institute only has one thousand 503 million pesos after budget adjustments and lowering the year from 3 thousand 830 million pesos to 3 thousand 306.