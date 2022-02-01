The toll that Mediaset has paid to be able to broadcast ‘Pasión de gavilanes’

The RAE defines toll as the “price paid to use a road infrastructure”. This definition would largely fit within the agreement that Mediaset has closed with NBC Universal to be able to broadcast ‘Passion of hawks 2’.

how did you advance Digital Confidential, within the chain there was interest in being able to have the rights to the return of the telenovela. In fact, although it is not yet closed when it will be broadcast or on what day the new chapters begin, sources from the audiovisual sector tell the informer that it is not ruled out that it be issued part of the afternoon schedule of Save mewith which it would occupy a central place within the programming of the chain.

From what you have been able to find out the informerMediaset’s interest in acquiring the rights to Pasión de Gavilanes has caused it, along with it, to acquire a pack sold by NBC that includes more than forty films, four telenovelas on Telemundo, a hospital series and a reform program.

Inside this package you will find some movies like ‘The Adventures of Dr Dolittle’fantasy-adventure comedy starring Robert Downey Jr. and Antonio Banderas.

This film, which could have been one of last year’s comedies due to the fame of its protagonists, was awarded at the Golden Raspberry Awards, a parody gala, as the worst remake of the year 2021.

On the other hand, within the pack there are great proposals such as ‘The queen of the south’a Latin American telenovela that has achieved great success within the audience of that continent.

Based on a novel by Perez-Reverte, tells the story of Teresa Mendoza, a Mexican woman who climbs to the top in the world of drug trafficking. The first season was broadcast in 7 episodes, instead of the 63 in the Latin American version, on Atresmedia ten years ago.

From what I have seen, this entire audiovisual pack would not be in the initial offer of 10 million for the rights to ‘Pasión de gavilanes 2’ that NBC presented to Atresmedia, so the figure is probably higher.

the informer He has contacted official Mediaset sources in case they wanted to make any comments, but at the close of the edition he had not received a response.