The story of how Snoop Dogg’s friendship with Jenni Rivera arose

The music industry, both Anglo-Saxon and Latin, is getting closer to each other. Nowadays, it is more common to see collaborations between artists that overcome the language barrier and that -depending on the taste of each one- work. However, although this trend is booming now, artists like Snoop Dogg They already felt an affinity for exponents of Hispanic origin for a long time…. and the proof is in his friendship with Jenni Rivera and her family.

Some may not remember or had it on the radar, but the so-called “Diva of the band” was a good friend of the legendary Californian rapper and it all goes back to his student days. Yes, these two renowned figures of music in their respective genres shared classrooms and over time, although she is no longer here, that approach has been fruitful for some newer artists.

Long Beach Polytechnic High School

It all goes back to the 80’s at the Polytechnic Long Beach High School in California. And it is not for less to mention this school since historically, many artists and athletes have come out of it who have earned public recognition over the years.

Just to give you an idea, they also attended that school Nate Dogg (frequent Snoop collaborator), rock singer Lita Fordthe actress Cameron Diaz (remember his name from here), the Lupillo Rivera (Jenni’s brother), among other prominent figures… So it would not be unusual for their salons to coincide Snoop Dogg and Jenni Rivera.

In addition, taking into account that the California area also concentrates a good number of communities from Latinos to African-Americans, the rapprochement between the iconic rapper interpreter of “Gin & Juice” and the singer of “Mariposa de barrio” it was not unreasonable.

Snoop Dogg remembered Jenni Rivera after her death

As expected, the years passed and everyone made their career according to what they did. Snoop Dogg became one of the West Coast’s most iconic rappers in the ’90s, while Jenni Rivera and her brother Lupilloattending to their Hispanic roots, made a remarkable career in the Mexican regional.

For a long time, large audiences were unaware of the fact that Rivera and Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr. -Snoop’s real name- they were not only schoolmates, but even good friends. The revelation, unfortunately, came after Jenni’s passing. on December 9, 2012 in a plane crash.

In fact, the same rapper expressed at the time that he was very sorry for the death of his old friend and revealed that they were working on a collaboration. “Rest in peace, Jenni Rivera – Sweet lady with a beautiful voice who will be missed. yese was supposed to do a song together. I’m very sad“he wrote in a tweet.

Seven years after Rivera’s death, Snoop Dogg again made some emotional statements about the singer. This time, he detailed to the program Live how important their image was to the people and inhabitants of the coastal city that saw them grow up in California. “We love Jenni Rivera. In Long Beach, she is the best. We are huge fans of his music, what he stands for and his legacy continues on.”mentioned the so-called Uncle Snoop, and then finished off with an explanation of how they supported themselves in their student days.

“Our high school, Poly High School, had a lot of multicultural people. There were Hispanics, Asians, African Americans, whites, everything you could imagine. And we all loved each other because we went to the same school. It wasn’t that because we weren’t of the same race, we couldn’t get together... Yes we went to the same school, we had to respect each other’s music and we supported each other in that sense… As I said, she is one of the greatest to come out of Long Beach; Jenni Rivera, we love you and miss you“.

Did the bond between the two artists last?

As we said before, Snoop Dogg mentioned that he was planning to do a collaboration with Jenni Rivera. And although that featuring did not materialize due to the death of the singer, the truth is that the rapper had that little thorn of entering the field of regional Mexican music.

In some Instagram posts, Snoop has appeared playing Rivera music in his house. And beyond that, surely remember “what a curse”that peculiar song that he released with the MS Band in 2020. As if that were not enough, in 2021 the iconic rap artist joined Lupillo -Jenni’s brother- to share “Big Leagues” in which the legendary member of Cypress Hill, B-Royal, in addition to the Mexican rappers Alemán and the Santa Fe Klan.

“The truth is Snoop Dogg and I shared classes, we were in the same high school, we had biology class together… I think we both had problems there because we didn’t pay attention, but we were both having fun“Lupillo said at the time when he presented his song with the rappers.

Another celebrity who remembers Snoop from school

Do you remember that we told you above that you will remember Cameron Diaz? Well, it seems that she also coincided with Snoop Dogg in his high school days. In an interview for the talk show Lopez Tonight, the actress mentioned that they went to school together and although they were not friends as such, she once bought “weed” from the rapper.

“I remember that he was very tall and very skinny, plus he had lots of pigtails in his hair. And I’m pretty sure I bought marijuana from him. I had to do it”Diaz said. What is not known is if she and Jenni Rivera will have coincided in some class at Long Beach High School, but perhaps in one of those they crossed paths in the corridors. How small is the world.