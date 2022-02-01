The story behind the Chanel dresses at the ‘Benidorm Fest’

This weekend, Chanel surprised viewers with her victory at the benidorm fest. Thanks to having won the festival, the Catalan will be the representative of Spain in the Eurovision Song Contest 2022. Until eight days ago, Chanel was a complete unknown and in the first semifinal on Wednesday she hit the table with the staging of SloMo, the song that he sang in the contest and RTVE will take to Eurovision.

Despite the controversy arising from the voting system and the jury that RTVE has used for the benidorm fest and although the proposal was not as original as that of Tanxuguieras and Rigoberta Bandini, it is undeniable that Chanel has talent and her discovery in the benidorm fest It was quite a revelation. Nor can we ignore the good team with which the winner of the benidorm fest included in his candidacy. The artist had behind her some of the heavyweights of the world record industry against whom the other candidates could not do anything.

Chanel’s wardrobe in the final on Saturday Manuel Lorenzo / EFE

The spectacular choreography was designed by Kyle Hanagami, the American choreographer responsible for the staging of top-level singers such as Jennifer López or Britney Spears. In the composition of the theme, it had the production of Keith Harris, a popular producer from Los Angeles who has worked with Madonna, Nicki Minaj, Black Eyed Peas or Britney Spear among others.

But nobody has noticed the wardrobe that Chanel wore during the benidorm fest. The singer wore two different outfits, one on the day of the semifinal and the other on Saturday, designed by Carmen Farala, the winner of the first edition of Drag Race Spain. The styling was highly applauded both by viewers in Spain and by foreign Eurofans who reacted to Chanel’s performance on social media.

Chanel’s outfit in Wednesday’s semi-final RTVE

The set consisted of a black cropped jacket embellished with rhinestones and Goyesque-inspired, reminiscent of a bullfighter’s bullfighter’s suit, and underneath it was a shiny fabric jumpsuit with numerous strategic cut-out openings. Without a doubt, it was a style very typical of any pop diva such as Dua Lipa, Camila Cabello, Eleni Fureira, Jennifer Lopez or Beyoncé.

In both performances the jacket was the same, but what he wore underneath was different. And it is that according to another of the participants of the first edition of Drag Race Spain, Carmen Farala was so motivated after watching Wednesday’s first semi-final that she decided the night before the final that she was going to create a new outfit for Chanel to wear in the final. That is to say, the spectacular jumpsuit that the artist wore on Saturday at the benidorm fest It was created and sewn in less than 24 hours.

I think it has been the hardest challenge (work/time) of my life. — ᏟᎪᎡᎷᎬΝ🔴ҒᎪᎡᎪᏞᎪ (@CarmenFarala) January 29, 2022

After the revelation of Crunchy Ugaceous on Twitter, Carmen Farala herself confirmed that Saturday’s dress had been the biggest challenge she had ever faced in her life. Now, we will have to see if she will be the winner of Drag Race Spain who will design Chanel’s wardrobe for the night of Eurovision 2022 in May and, if so, with what design will she try to surprise.