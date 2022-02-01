The sins of Tata Martino in the Qualifiers

The Mexican team had a break with the comeback against Jamaica in Kingston, but goalless draw against Costa Rica at the Azteca Stadium turn the alarms back on due to the null functioning of the Tricolor team. The great target of criticism is coach Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino, who has committed various sins.

The Argentine is ‘to death’ with the full-backs Jess Gallardo and Luis ‘Chaka’ Rodríguez, who are not going through their best moment and are part of the weakest area of ​​the Tri which is the defense.

In addition, Martino summoned Erick Gutirrez and Gerardo Arteaga, who are having a good time at PSV and Genk, respectively, but he gave them a few minutes, or even not a single one.

Another of the deficiencies that the Tri del daddy is lack of play generation and in the match against Jamaica, Diego Lainez and Alexis Vega were decisive to change the team dynamics, but against Costa Rica they were not starters.

Lastly, the lack of forcefulness is alarming with Rogelio Funes Mori and Henry Martn as forwards. In addition, Ral Jimnez could not dispute a single minute by injury and the fans do not stop asking for the return of Chicharito Hernndez.

Now, the Mexican team is closer to the playoffs of what is to ensure the ticket to Qatar 2022. A point is the only thing that separates El Tri from Panama, who is in fourth place and this Wednesday both will meet at the Azteca Stadium in a match that could complicate the continuity of Tata Martino.

OTHER NEWS ON MICRON AND THE VACCINE IN MEXICO

-How many days should a person with Covid-19 be isolated?

-What are the Covid symptoms for the micron variant and when do they disappear?

-How to download your Covid-19 vaccination certificate by WhatsApp

-Covid-19 vaccination for children in CDMX: Aren’t you 15 years old yet? you can register it

-Can I receive the booster vaccine if I have Covid-19 by micron or any of its variants?

-Omicrn in children: Diarrhea, bronchitis and cough with phlegm, the effects of the new Covid-19 variant