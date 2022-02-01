The signs that Britney left behind: 20 years of images, phrases and songs considered cries for help by her followers | Culture | icon

Since 2019, social networks have been filled with messages that, with the hashtag #FreeBritney, show their support for Britney Spears (Mississippi, 39 years old). A spontaneous initiative carried out by anonymous admirers to which personalities such as Miley Cyrus, Cher or Paris Hilton have also joined and which, recently, has begun to enter the swampy terrain of conspiracy.

According to many of the defenders of the #FreeBritney movement, the singer would have been using social networks, her performances, her photo sessions and her own songs for years to send, behind the back of her guardians, coded messages whose objective would be to alert her fans that needs help to escape his forced confinement. The most curious thing is that, far from disproving this theory, Britney herself would have fed it by interacting with fans and leaving clues that go back 21 years.

What is a fact is that last Wednesday Spears testified by videoconference before a Los Angeles court. For months, the artist had expressed her desire to be heard in court to request an end to the guardianship that has prevented her from managing her life for more than a decade. After the emotional downturn suffered between 2007 and 2008, when she became one of the most persecuted and photographed women in the world, Britney was legally incapacitated, lost custody of her children and became the guardian of her father, who has the power to decide about your health, your wealth and your career. Despite her delicate situation, James Parnell Spears considered it convenient that for more than a decade her daughter continued working, recording albums, acting as a jury in the program X-Factor and being a resident artist at the Park MGM, a casino hotel in Las Vegas that paid him around half a million dollars (about four hundred thousand euros) per show.

As reported by the BBC , the artist’s desire to share what she lived through in these thirteen years of guardianship was so great, that the judge had to ask her not to run over when speaking. Calmer, Britney explained, among other things, her disagreement about having to forcefully carry an intrauterine device to avoid getting pregnant, she detailed the narcotic effects of the strong medication administered to her and explained that the reason why she had not spoken in all this time it was because she was afraid of not being believed. Nothing is further from reality.

Next, we analyze the key messages with which her fans believe that Britney Spears has been asking for help for years to end the domination that her own father exercises over her life:

Luckythe song

Yes, it is impossible for Lucky to talk about a situation that in the year 2000, when this single was released, had not yet started. But even weeklies like Newskeek have echoed the chilling parallels between what this song describes from Britney’s second album (then she hadn’t been a celebrity for two years) and her current life. She sings Britney on the song composed by Max Martin: “Lost in a picture, in a dream / But there’s no one there to wake her / And the world keeps turning and she keeps winning / But tell me, what will happen when she stops?” . These lines are especially revealing because the #FreeBritney movement was forged when the artist did the only thing that was in her hands and that was legally possible to draw attention to her personal situation: stop working and earning millions of dollars for the entire people who depend financially on their tours, albums, products and concerts.

the yellow top

“Wear something yellow in your next video if you need help,” Britney was asked by her fans in July 2020, as we already told in this report. A few days later, the artist published a message in which she said: “My florist surprised me today by making the flower arrangement in different colors. She was so excited I put on my favorite yellow top and just had to SHARE.” The text was accompanied by a video of Britney wearing a yellow top and showing a frozen smile that seemed to wink at anyone who wanted to understand it.

The pigeons

Did Britney really need help? Wouldn’t the photo of the yellow top be a joke by the artist? Couldn’t it be a coincidence? To get out of doubt, her followers asked her to post a photo with pigeons if she was still in danger. Said and done. On July 13, 2020, the artist shared through her Instagram account Girls and Cupid, a painting by Hans Zatzka, an Austrian painter who worked under different pseudonyms in order to circumvent the exclusive contracts he had signed with dealers and clients. Although this fact could remind Britney trying to get rid of the restrictions imposed by her guardians, what most caught the attention of the fans was that, indeed, several pigeons appeared in Zatka’s painting.

The (literal) cages

For many of her followers, Britney Spears is confined in a golden cage, that is, in a mansion in the Hollywood hills equipped with all the comforts and luxuries that provide her fortune of sixty million euros, according to data from Forbes. But without freedom. In fact, those fans think that the artist herself would have used this metaphor with the intention of conveying how she feels. Proof of this would be the appearances of Britney inside a cage in a photo report of the magazine shein your Circus Live show or in the original version of your video makeme, the penultimate single that he has published so far and that is a mystery in itself: at the last minute another video of much worse quality was chosen and this disconcerting five-minute clip directed by David LaChapelle was archived. The reason is unknown – it is said that Spears herself backed down when she saw the result – but perhaps a video in which the artist is caged, throws a television out of a window, kills a man and ends up literally destroying her house with a crane was too revealing.

LaChapelle supports #FreeBritney

When the original video was leaked to the press, years after it was recorded, the American photographer posted a message on his social networks. In it, she asked for respect for the will of Spears, that she never wanted that video to see the light. In addition, he took the opportunity to remember several anecdotes lived with the artist. For example, that the only requirement that Britney put on him when shooting Make Me was LaChapelle taking her out of a cage. “At first I thought of filming her as a tigress, but looking at it from a distance it seems like she wanted to convey that she was in jail.” Later the photographer recalled that, when they shot the video clip of Everytime, Britney wanted to die in it. Some details that have led LaChapelle to think that “all these were cries for help, that she wanted to communicate through her videos.”

“I am not your property”

Once the threshold of conspiracy is crossed, any detail, however insignificant, serves to build a theory or strengthen the existing one. For example, the already mentioned yellow top, the clothes that are repeated seventeen times or a simple black T-shirt with the slogan You don’t own me (“I am not your property”, in Spanish). Said garment, worn by Britney at one of her concerts, has been interpreted by fans as a criticism of her father.

The documentary for the record

When Britney has wanted to tell how she was emotionally – and they have allowed her – she has not beaten around the bush. in the documentary for the record, Airing on MTV in 2008 and probably the last time the artist expressed herself honestly and without mincing words, Spears explained: “There’s a lot people don’t know about me. I never wanted to become a prisoner. I always wanted to be free.” Or this other, much more revealing: “People around me hear what they want to hear, but they don’t hear what I’m saying. That is not right”. And just before she breaks down and starts crying, she whispers, “I’m sad.”

All these messages from Britney Spears are reminiscent, mutatis mutandi, of other legends of the world of pop, always so given to storytelling and mythology. For example, those clues that The Beatles left on their album covers to show that Paul McCartney had supposedly been replaced by a double after the death of the original. Finally, last Wednesday, we were able to hear the whole (terrifying) truth from Spears herself and she showed that, in her case, it is no longer necessary to read between the lines or look for hidden signs to hope that this woman can get her life back and do with it what you see fit.

