The sequel to “Joker” will be shot in 2023 with Joaquin Phoenix

In 2019 it premiered jokerfilm directed by Todd Phillipsand since then the rumors about a possible sequel to the film, which earned him the award Oscar for Best Actor in a Leading Role for Joaquin PhoenixThey have been constant. Now the latest information indicates that the sequel will start shooting next year again with Phoenix as the protagonist.

As reported heroic hollywoodciting sources close to the production, Warner Bros. officially received the first draft of the script and the film, again with Todd Phillips in the lead, It will start shooting at some point in 2023. At the moment the details of the plot are unknown.

JOKER – Teaser Trailer – Now Playing In Theaters

“Ignored and mistreated by Gotham society, Arthur Fleck, a mentally challenged comedian, unleashes a spiral of chaos and bloody crime. A path that will bring him face to face with his alter ego: Joker”, reads the synopsis of the feature film, written by Phillips and Scott Silver.

Since the film was released, the Joker character has made a few small appearances on the big screen. version of Jared Leto appeared in The Justice League by Zack Snyder, released in 2021. The Clown Prince of Crime is rumored to make a cameo in batman, headed by Robert Pattinson. If so, it is not yet known who will play the iconic villain.

Phillips is working on a biopic about hulk hogan which will have Chris Hemsworth as protagonist. For its part, Phoenix is ​​in full promotion of C’mon C’mon. Always forward, which still does not have a release date. The interpreter will also participate in Disappointment Blvd. by Ari Aster and will get into the skin of Napoleon Bonaparte in a biopic directed by Ridley Scott.