The rush of the Mayan Train

The conceptual development, inclusive economic development and business plan of the Mayan Train, is without a doubt the most elaborate of the 4 megaprojects in which the current administration has concentrated; however, the presidential spirit of his six-year term with gigantic and dazzling works that would make him go down in history, imposed exhausting rhythms that collided with geological and social problems of the Yucatan Peninsula, with the problems of logistics and price of materials that are the daily bread in massive construction processes.

For this reason, the change of director of Fonatur and in charge of executing the Mayan Train mega-project is equivalent to moving a pilot from one plane to another, at 37 thousand feet and 800 kilometers per hour: the chances of success are overwhelmingly surpassed by those of the failure. Taking the helm away from a technician like Rogelio Jiménez Pons and handing it over to a political operator like Javier May, is the most recent link in a chain of events that detonated on a Saturday, September 5, 2020 when Andrés Manuel López Obrador decided to reject the proposal of BlackRock because the Internal Rate of Return proposed at 17 percent seemed excessive.

BlackRock’s unsolicited offer, headed by Laurence Fink, hand in hand with Olegario Vázquez Aldir’s Prodemex, was discussed that Saturday at the National Palace. López Obrador found the price excessive for a work that would be guaranteed by the federal government, since he would have to pay 2,639 million pesos per year for service, in addition to the financing of 11,650 million pesos for a line that would involve the complete modernization of The Cancun-Tulum highway accommodates the complex structure of the soil and underground caverns in the area.

The President wanted to pay a maximum 12% internal rate of return, that is, a 30% reduction in costs. Due to the construction risk in the area and the higher price of materials at the door, BlackRock did not accept the reduction nor did the President accept mediation. In the end, the cost—economic and political—of having rejected such an offer will be greater.

And yes, from that moment on various conceptual and line changes occurred that ran into the problems generated by the rush… and that now put at risk the constructive integrity and homogeneity of materials because, from the outset, it is known that May passed the scythe in Fonatur, placing political figures in technical areas and who consider the type of stations and services that are intended for the Mayan Train to be “very fifis and bourgeois”.

Televisa-Univision, the force. The transaction that was closed yesterday between both companies generates multiple synergies for the media industry in Mexico, and makes the company chaired by Emilio Azcárraga the most powerful Spanish-language content media company globally. With the agreement already closed, Televisa definitely enters the big leagues, a recognition of the work of years in the development of linking strategies with large audiences, especially content in Spanish. For this reason, content production in Mexico will be in charge of Bernardo Gómez and Alfonso de Angoitia, Co-Chief Executive Officers of TelevisaUnivision Mexico. One of the direct effects of this association is the investment that will be billions in content in Spanish that will appear on traditional platforms and the Internet: wow, the platform’s SVOD (premium) service will have more than 30 original productions in 2022. Therefore, the television station owned by Azcárraga has the rights to produce more than 1,500 works by various authors, where writers of the stature of Mario Vargas Llosa and María Dueñas already participate, as well as the collaboration of iconic characters such as Eugenio Derbez, Selena Gomez and Santiago Limón.

To this must be added that a new platform of streaming which includes former executives from Netflix, Disney+, Hulu and Viacom CBS, among others; In addition, Televisa will expand its telecommunications segment through Izzi, Sky, as well as Bestel…, not to mention the market reach for Club América and the Azteca Stadium itself.