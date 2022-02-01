The market launch of Cyberpunk 2077 was not as successful as the people of CD Projekt RED would have liked. Despite the fact that many have agreed that it is a good title, the truth is that the game reached the stores in a state quite far from what was expected from the creators of The Witcher 3.

After that, all the hopes of the fans are pinned on the next gen version of Cyberpunk 2077, which will hit the market during the first half of the year. In fact, a recent leak has ensured that it will hit the market practically imminently, even leaking what would be its cover.

The release of the next gen version of Cyberpunk 2077 is imminent and its cover is leaked

The rumors that the next gen version of Cyberpunk 2077 would arrive imminently have been triggered when the account of PlayStation Size has shared a publication mentioning the PlayStation 5 version of the title, as we have learned thanks to fellow videogamechronicles.

This year’s first Cyberpunk 2077 update is now available

In addition, as we have mentioned, we can also see that the Twitter account has shared a new image of the game, which is not found in any corner of the network at present, so Everything indicates that it will be the cover of the next gen version of Cyberpunk 2077.

Cyberpunk 2077 is available now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC, and can be played backwards compatible on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5.