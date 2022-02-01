The real reason why Adele would have canceled her concerts in Las Vegas

“I’m sorry but my show is not ready (…) We have tried everything to have it on time and that it was good enough,” Adele said through tears in a video posted on her social networks on January 20.

Through tears and visibly upset, Adele assured that this cancellation was due to “delays” in production in addition to isolations and infections by coronavirus. “Half of my team got COVID-19 and it’s been impossible to finish the show. And I can’t give them what I have right now. And I’m broken, broken. I’m sorry,” she said.

Adele’s show canceled due to problems with her partner

Despite the singer’s personal statement, there are several pieces of information that contradict the reasons that Adele gave for the cancellation of your show Weekends with Adele.

According to The New York Daily, covid infections would be the least of the singer’s problems. A source close to the British artist assures that the disagreements and problems with his partner, agent Rich Paul, would have caused the cancellation of Adele’s residence in Las Vegas, which should have started with her first show on January 21.

Also the Daily Mail and The Mirror point out that the singer was seen crying during rehearsals of the show, evidence that he would have stopped to answer calls from his partner, Rich Paul, with whom he has had a relationship since 2020.

In addition, these media assure that shortly after announcing the cancellation of her show, the singer traveled from Las Vegas to Los Angeles to meet her partner.

Disagreements with his team due to a pool on stage

The cancellation of a permanent show with dimensions as gigantic as this one has to be covered by compelling reasons. Various media such as The Sun had already pointed to the lack of agreements between the singer and her set designer, Esmeralda Devlin.

“Even though the set cost millions, Adele was not happy with the result and he made his feelings very clear to Es”, assured a source about the artist’s plans to install a swimming pool in the middle of the stage.

For now, Adele’s concerts they have not relocated on other dates, which means the cancellation of the show indefinitely.