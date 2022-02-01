The radical change of look of Karlie Kloss

The new year has encouraged many celebrities to radically change their look. In recent days there have been several celebrities who have revolutionized the networks with their new hairstyles, especially those who have opted for the same style for years, such as Pilar Rubio, who has dared with vanilla highlights, or Emily Ratajkowski and Anne Hathaway, who have released the fashionable bangs.

A list that now adds one of the most iconic models of recent times: Karlie Kloss. The international top has decided to start 2022 with a new look with which she has completely broken with her image that she has worn in the last ten years. “After a decade being blonde, I have finally crossed over to the dark side,” Karlie announced on Instagram along with several photos and a video in which she showed her change.

Karlie Kloss has shown her new look in networks Instagram @karliekloss

Kloss now sports wavy light brown hair with copper reflections that add light and achieve the ‘sun-kissed’ effect. A radical change with which the model is delighted and with which she has softened her features and highlighted her intense blue eyes.

Karlie opts for a light brown that illuminates with copper reflections

In this way, the top has joined one of the hair trends of the year with a new ‘brunette’ look that has conquered its thousands of followers and friends. The chief editor of the British edition of ‘Vogue’ Edward Enninful, the singer Katy Perry and the tennis player Serena Williams have been some of the familiar faces that have reacted to the new hair color with which Karlie is very pretty.

Karlie Kloss has been seen in New York with her new look Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com

In fact, it is not the first time that the model, who was a Victoria’s Secret angel, opts for this tone. In her early days in the fashion industry more than a decade ago, the 29-year-old would hit the runways in cool brown, her natural shade, and long hair. Later, with her ‘bob-carré’ haircut with bangs, the top also opted to dye her hair with golden streaks until she achieved an almost platinum blonde.

Throughout these years Karlie has continued to wear a warm blonde. She has only modified her hairstyle, playing with the bangs and opting for a long bob for a long time, which she has grown in recent months to have a slightly longer hair that she has now turned into brown.