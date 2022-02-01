The princess of Pop, Britney Spears, unleashes the euphoria in social networks dancing “Bad Liar” by Selena Gomez

Pop star Britney Spears shared a recent instagram video, dancing to Selena Gomez’s pasta beat. “Bad Liar song and me,” the 40-year-old star wrote in the caption, adding a slew of rolling-eyed emoji.

For the video, Brit showed off her unrivaled physique, sporting a tie-dyed sports bra, white crop top, and skimpy black shorts as she twirled and danced. The “Stronger” pop star showed off her epic dance moves in the clip, proving that she is just as skilled as she was when she started in the business as a teenager.

The post, and its not-so-subtle caption, comes after the singer criticized her sister. Jamie Lynn meanwhile releases her telltale book, which continues to fly off book shelves. In a since-deleted Instagram post, Britney wrote: “Your book timing was amazing Jamie Lynn…especially knowing the whole world isn’t! I had no idea what they had really done to me!”

The public dispute between Britney Spears and Jamie Lynn

The “Gimme More” singer thanked the “true soul sisters” for “telling it like it is,” wishing more people would speak up. Britney then referenced the alleged lies Jamie Lynn made up about “Zoey 101” co-star Alex Nicholas.

“I wish you would take a lie detector test so all these masses of people can see that you’re lying about me!” she continued in her heated caption, after sarcastically congratulating the “best seller.” “I wish the Lord Almighty could come down and show everyone that you are lying and making money with me!” he concluded.