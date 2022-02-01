The possible alignment of the Mexican National Team vs. Panama

This Wednesday the Mexican team will face his similar from Panama, in the last match of this FIFA Date, where they add four points in two matches: three against Jamaica and one against Costa Rica.

After Sunday’s draw with the Ticos, the team he leads Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino has left many doubts, and at the end of the meeting, the fans who were present at the Aztec stadium they booed and asked for the departure of the national coach.

The possible alignment of Mexico vs. Panama

With 18 units, Mexico is in third place in the Concacaf Octagonal Finalheading to Qatar 2022, tied with the United States, which fell against Canada, and adds one point more than Panamaso a defeat would send the Mexican National Team to fourth place, where they would have to fight for a ticket to the World Cup in the playoff.

Faced with the need for victory, ‘Tata’ Martino will move pieces and David Medrano He told us what the changes would be before the Central Americans: “There are two of them, the issue of Hector Morenowho already left with the Monterrey team, surely Nestor Araujo will pair with Cesar Montes.

“Now who is going to replace the Chaka Rodriguez? It becomes interesting, because the coach understands that he has to open a space for Alexis Vega as starterand today we analyzed the possibility that the “Tecatito” Crown I played in the position where he played many times at Porto, as a right back, so that they can play up front: Alexis, Chucky and Raul Jimenez”, assured our insider.

