The plant-based diet reaches the hotel industry

Within Hip 2022which is celebrated from March 7 to 9 at Ifema Madridplant-based foods will have a special rolesince for the first time the ‘Plant-based Summit’, in which the boom of plant-based foods will be addressed with discussions and sessions that will analyze the trends driving the growth of this type of products and diets.

According to him The Green Revolution study by Lanternthey are already more than 5 million Spaniards those who follow a vegetarian or vegan dietabout a 13% of the population. In fact, according to the data, from 2017 to 2021 the percentage of people who decided to start a veggie diet it increased by 34%. In this context, the Hospitality 4.0 Congress, the largest Horeca innovation congress that HIP hosts each year, has opted to introduce this trend in full growth phase within its agenda, thus serving a new generation of vegetarian or vegan consumers, and also those who, not following a fully plant, they believe it is necessary to adopt healthy and sustainable lifestyles from a flexible perspective.

In this sense, Jordi Barri, co-founder and CEO of Flax & Kalewill share in HIP how in 40 years a small restaurant in Lleida (in Catalonia) has been evolving and adapting to new trends until reach supermarkets with the Flax & Kale brand and its range of products of kombuchas and plant-based meats, cheeses and prepared dishes.

Other initiatives

The ‘Plant-based Summit’ will also feature different showcookings where you can see new recipes and uses of this category of food in the kitchen. One of them will lead Xavier Pellicer, owner of the “Healthy Kitchen” restaurant in Barcelona and chosen the best restaurant of vegetables in the world in 2018 by the We’re Smart Green Guide. In his showcooking, the chef will reflect on the concept of ultra-sustainability by using plant-based products within the framework of the Mediterranean diet and which will serve to create new plant-based references in restaurant menus. A session that will also serve to put on the table the keys on how to elaborate and incorporate new plant-based recipes on the menus without losing identity and profitability in the business.

In addition, HIP will have a exhibition area in which reference companies in the plant food and protein production will present their novelties and products for the Horeca sector. This is the case of firms such as Heura Foods, Kombucha Komvida, Unilever’s The Vegetarian Butcher, the new brand of vegetable protein Better Balance from Sigma Foods, vegetable drinks Alpro, products made from vegetable protein Garden Gourmet from Nestlé, or the plant-based burgers from Zyrcular Foods.

“In the DNA of this Congress has always been to bring the latest market trends, and in this case we are aware that more and more people are looking for a diet that is more sustainable with the environment and, at the same time, healthy, which has led to a boom in veggie food, as well as in plant-based products, which are increasingly common to find both in restaurants and on supermarket shelves,” he highlights. Eva Ballarín, director of the Hospitality 4.0 Congress.