The Peugeot that, despite not being a best seller now, is one of the best of the brand

peugeot gave us some of the best news in 2021 with the launch of the new generation of the 308. A new compact developed on the Stellantis Group EMP2 platform and comes in two types of bodywork: the conventional and the familiar SW.

In the compact variant, this new generation measures 4,367 mm long and grows 11 mm in length and 5 cm in width, even if lose 3 cm in height. and in his trunk offers 412 liters expandable capacity up to 1,323 l. It stands out for its design, its technological endowment, its complete equipment and its behavior when driving. And it rivals models like the volkswagen golf, the Seat Leon or the Renault Megane.

peugeot 308

The new Peugeot 308 is one of the best of the French brand

A model that, between what has just been released on the market and that is not kept apart from the popular segment SUVs, is not among the best sellers of the brand. However, it is the best that currently has peugeot. And more with the reduction that the French firm proposes in the price for its version of access to the range.

We are talking about a model that is configured with a motor PureTech 1.2 that develops 110 HP of power and 205 Nm of maximum torque. And it is managed by a 6-speed manual gearbox and a front-wheel drive system.

Thanks to this, it manages to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 10.5 seconds and reaches a maximum speed of 198 km/h, registering an average consumption of 5.5 liters per 00 km.

Equipment and price for the 308 access

The equipment includes standard elements such as LED headlights, speed control, digital instrumentation, touch screen multimedia system, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, signal reader, lane assistant, etc.

And pay attention to its price, because its official price for sale is 24,970 euros. However, the firm announces it on its website from €23,720 in cash.