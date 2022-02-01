The number of restaurants that do not request a vaccine certificate increases, according to the Department of Health

The official regretted that the owners of these premises are relaxing measures when January was the worst month.

Jesús Hernández, director of Security of the Island’s Department of Health.

The number of restaurants and businesses that sell food and drink that have illegally relaxed the vaccination certificate protocol has increased and at least two people were arrested last week for counterfeiting test or vaccination certificates of COVID-19, the Department of Health confirmed today.

Jesús Hernández, director of Security for the Island’s Department of Health, told the Journal of Medicine and Public Health that the fined businesses are still a minority, but he acknowledged that he is in increase the number of restaurants that they have begun to relax the rules of entry to their establishments.

“We had four cases that we fined out of about thirty that we intervened last week,” Hernández said in an interview in which he recalled that the fines in these cases amount to five thousand dollars.

Hernández lamented the relaxation of hygiene standards and protocol at the entrance of certain businesses and admitted that there are businessmen who are acting as if the pandemic had ended by the time the island reached the highest number of deaths from COVID-19 this month. 19 during the pandemic.

The government confirmed today that in January there were 535 deaths from COVID-19, of which 90 percent are of people over sixty years of age. Until now, the month with the most deaths during the pandemic was December 2020 with 445 deaths.

On the other hand, Hernández revealed that a woman from Carolina was arrested last week for falsifying documents that simulate negative results of diagnostic tests for COVID-19. The suspect was criminally charged and is exposed to 13 years in prison for forgery and transfer of false documents.

Another young man was recently charged in San Juan for the sale and distribution of cards bogus vaccination. “This young man sold the cards to tourists,” Hernandez told MSP.