The New York Times buys Wordle after the creator of the game promised not to sell it

When newspapers were read on paper, the crossword puzzle page was an important part of the experience. Now the New York Times is looking to bring back the old ways by buying Wordle, a pun which has become a viral phenomenon thanks to the impulse of social networks.

Wordle is the work of Josh Wardle, a software engineer based in Brooklyn. known for The Button, a social experiment that imploded Reddit in 2015, Wardle created Wordle in October 2021 as gift for your partner. The game recorded 90 users in November. just two months later , reached 300,000 players . And all thanks to an ingenious way of sharing your performance in the game without revealing to your followers the correct answer.

wordle consists of guessing a five-letter word in six attempts. The yellow and green squares indicate that you have correctly guessed letters and positions, and the black squares are discarded letters, as in hangman.

The New York Times has bought Wordle for an undisclosed seven-figure price (that is, at least one million dollars) . Josh Wardle posted an open letter on Twitter following the announcement. The engineer thanked to the players and explained that the game’s success had become “a little overwhelming” for him. “After all, I am just one person and it is important to me that as Wordle grows it continues to provide great experience to all” .

Wardle had promised to keep the game independent , but the “respect” with which the New York Times treats the players of crossword puzzles and other games convinced him that “your values ​​are aligned” with his own .

According the New York Times, Wordle will remain free for new and existing players . The game will not undergo changes, except the transfer server and presumably web domain. As before, Wordle can only be played once a day, each day with a new five-letter word.