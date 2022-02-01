the new thriller series by Marina de Tavira and Dario Yazbek

now and then It is the first bilingual suspense series that you will be able to see on Apple TV + and it will have a cast with great Latin, Spanish and United States actors.

This is a story of suspense, mystery and murder, which takes place in two different time lines, the first when the protagonists are university students, and the second when they are adults and must deal with the consequences of what happened more than two decades ago, but it never completely disappeared and now it can destroy them.

This year, apple tv already announced a thriller with umma thurman (called Suspicion), which is based on an Israeli series called false-flagin addition to coming Slow Horses with Gary Oldman, the series produced by Steven Spielberg Masters of the Air, Echo 3, where Alfonso Cuarón participates and many other interesting projects that are worth having on the radar. Now and Then is the option for fans of stories that reveal clues and pieces of the puzzle chapter by chapter (as in the case of The Afterpary, the best millennial murder mystery on the platform).

The series also plays a little nostalgic, by showing flashbacks to the past where more of the characters’ history will be explained and how they got to the point where they are in the present.

When is Now and Then released?











Rosie Pérez is one of the protagonists





The Apple TV+ original series will make its global debut on May 20 this year, with chapters, set in Miami, where a mystery will unfold that can ruin the relationship of the protagonists, and lead a few to prison.

the trailer

There is no first trailer yet. murder thriller, but the first images create a contrast between the cast of young actors and their adult versions, who reunite after years apart and discover that the ghosts of their past are back.

It is not known who the victim is or if it was all an accident, but everyone has something to hide in this story and little by little the truth will come out, and the result can be devastating for everyone.

The cast











Now and Then arrives in May





Among the protagonists of Now and Then we can see the nominees for the Academy Award, Marina de Tavira, Rosie Perez, the winner of the Ariel Award, Jose Maria Yazpik, the winner of several Goya Awards, Maribel Verdu, Manolo Cardona, the Goya Award winner, Soledad Villamil, the Emmy Award winner, Željko Ivanek, Jorge López, Alicia Jaziz, Dario Yazbek Bernal, Alicia Sanz, Jack Duarte and Miranda de la Serna.

In addition, Gideon Raff, who worked on series such as The Spy and Homeland, is an executive producer and also a director.

What is it about?

The story follows a group of friends who, years ago, were part of a party that ended with the death of one of them, and, just when they thought that everything was forgotten, they discover that everything could come to light and end up destroying the fantasies, screens and illusions they created for their lives. It’s clear that the death in question wasn’t exactly an accident and that the friends have been keeping a dangerous secret that is about to explode.

Apple says that “now and then is a thriller that explores the gap between youthful aspirations and the reality of adulthood, when the lives of a group of college best friends are forever changed after a weekend of celebration ends with one of them dead. Now, 20 years later, the remaining five are brought together, much to their chagrin, by a threat that puts their seemingly perfect worlds at risk.”