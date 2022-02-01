The naturalized man who renounces El Tri, so that Carlos Vela returns and saves the team

The naturalized man who would resign from El Tri to give his position to Carlos Vela

February 01, 2022 09:24 a.m.

He knows that the Mexican team is in crisis, that he must step aside and call the best of the Tri. It is that the formula of the foreigners does not serve Gerardo Martino and his stubbornness took him to the limits of risking the World Cup.

See more news:

Daniel Brailovsky would have the ok to come to America and bring a TOP signing

Thus, one of the players eligible for Tata, who is a naturalized Mexican, resigns from El Tri and is consistent at this time, the best should be called and the best is Carlos candle. That was how Mauro Boselli, who plays in Estudiantes de la Plata in Argentina, said no to El Tri, so that they look for Mexican talent.

The striker was one of the figures in León and currently continues his career in the Argentine League, where the footballer was born. Despite having Mexican nationality, Boselli never chose to play for El Tri.

See more news:

The 9 that Lozano wants in the Tri instead of Funes Mori, if they don’t call him he would leave

Why does Boselli see Carlos Vela as a real option?

The player, aware that Vela, due to conditions is better, prefers to give his space in the national team, in order to overcome this crisis.