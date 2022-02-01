The Nation / Spider-Man has been at the top of the box office for six weeks

The first of the COVID era to have grossed more than $1 billion in North America and internationally upon its release, the film also retains the top spot over horror film “Scream” that had briefly dethroned it two weeks ago.

“Spider-Man: No Way Home,” the latest installment in the Spider-Man adventures, remains the highest grossing in North America after taking in another $11 million over the weekend, according to figures from industry watcher Exhibitor Relations. .

Read more: Paraguay already has a bitcoin ATM

Seven weeks after its debut, the Sony-produced film continues to breathe life into an industry brought to its knees by the pandemic, with worldwide revenues of $1.69 billion.

The new version of the “Scream” saga, fifth in the series, comes in second place. The horror film from Paramount studios collected 7.4 million dollars in theaters in the United States and Canada from Friday to Sunday, during a weekend without full theaters. Third place remains unchanged with Universal’s animated film “Sing 2: Come and Sing Again!”, which made 4.8 million this weekend.

Read more: Workers have paid work leave for vaccination

Another Universal production, the Christian romantic drama “Redeeming Love” again occupies the fourth position in its second week of exhibition with a collection of 1.9 million dollars. This parable of sin and redemption set in California during the gold rush was more successful with audiences, especially in the conservative American South, than with critics.

“The King’s Man: The Origin”, a prequel to the espionage films “Kingsman”, with actors Ralph Fiennes, Gemma Arterton and Rhys Ifans, retains its fifth position with 1.8 million dollars.

Completing the top 10 places:

6 – “Agent 355″ ($1.4 million).

7 – “American Underdog” (1.2 million).

8 – “Ghostbusters: The Legacy” (0.8 million).

9 – “Licorice Pizza” (0.7 million).

10 – “Love Without Barriers” (0.6 million).

Source: AFP.