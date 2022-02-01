The Nation / Nadia Ferreira, hurt by the death of Vita Aranda

Miss Universe Paraguay 2021, Nadia Ferreira, expressed from Miami her deep pain and outrage at the current situation of insecurity and violence in the country, referring especially to the tragic event in which the well-known influencer Cristina “Vita” lost her life. ” Aranda, wife of soccer player Iván “Tito” Torres.

In her Instagram story, the first Miss Universe finalist wondered: “What is happening, my dear Paraguay? I have no words to explain this sadness and helplessness due to this insecurity that we are experiencing, how far are we going to go? What can we do to stop this?” he added.

Nadia cannot explain how it got to the point of not being able to go out to enjoy or participate in an event without having the full certainty of being able to return home safe and sound. “It can’t be that we can’t go out to have fun without thinking that we probably won’t return home to our families anymore,” he said.

Next, he lamented the loss of several lives, but especially that of Vita, a young, hard-working woman, mother of three children. “Tomorrow it may be someone close to you. This has to stop,” he cried.

The model Cristina Aranda died this Sunday night after suffering a gunshot wound to the head during the celebration of the third edition of the Ja’umina Fest musical event at the José Asunción Flores amphitheater in San Bernardino. The indignation took hold of the whole country before this fact that, according to police reports, would have to do with a settling of scores between drug traffickers.

“From the moment I found out, I can’t stop thinking about what we are experiencing and my heart aches thinking about the losses of those families, those 3 children. Paraguay hurts me ”, concluded the posting of Nadia Ferreira, who in the distance follows the details of the tragic event that plunged our country into mourning.

The remains of the model Vita Aranda are being veiled in the Serenity Memorial Park, located on Mariscal López Avenue, where family members, relatives and followers are gathered to say the last goodbye to who in life was one of the most successful female figures in the world. country. The funeral will be tomorrow, Tuesday, February 1, at 4:00 p.m.

