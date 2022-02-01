The Motorola Moto G71 5G arrives in Spain: price and where to buy

Undoubtedly Motorola’s best option for average users, this Moto G71 lands in Spain at a very attractive price with an OLED FHD+ screen, fast charging, 5G connectivity and quality mobile photography.

All the eyes of the media machinery of this industry have already gone to look for the first cut Motorola premium with integrated camera under the front screen, although in the catalog of the mythical American brand there are much more compensated options to satisfy practically any average user, such as the already classic Moto G which were updated at the end of 2021.

In fact, it is that the Moto G family received in November four new members, which are none other than these Moto G71, Moto G51, Moto G41 and Moto G31 that we still expected in international markets. Good news, at least for the most performant and attractive model, since this wait is over for a Moto G71 which has just been released in Spain with credentials and a best-selling price.

And yes friends, the new Moto G71 5G is now available in our country in the main sales chains and in the retailers most common technological ones, where you can find it in its two shades NeptuneGreen or Iron Black still recommended price of 299 euros, with a special launch promotion that will allow us to buy it with 20 euros discount until next February 10.

It will certainly be one of the most attractive options of the medium cut by finishes and components, so it will have to be taken into account in the recommendation pools because Motorola has once again created a good, beautiful and cheap smartphone betting on characteristics premium that differentiate them in the most competitive range of the mobile market.

Moto G71 5G, what Motorola offers us in its most compensated Android mobile

Well, to introduce this new Moto G71 that opens in Spain, it is worth noting what Motorola says about it, and that is that “This model democratizes access to premium features such as 5G connectivity, fast charging, a high-definition screen and a powerful camera”, something that effectively corroborates its list of technical characteristics.

Starting with its modern design, the main character is a 6.4-inch Max Vision OLED display with FHD + resolution (2,400 x 1,080 pixels) and 60 Hz refresh rate, which offers a 25% wider color range than its direct competitors and that takes advantage of 88.8% of the size of the device: 161.19 x 73.87 x 8.49 millimeters with 179 grams of weight.

The hardware platform is completed by a chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 with 5G modem and Adreno 619 GPU, accompanied for the occasion by a single memory configuration, 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage, in addition to a 5,000 mAh battery with TurboPower fast charge up to 30 watts.

In the multimedia section, it is signed by a triple camera 50 MP (main), 8 MP (ultra wide) and 2 MP (macro) with Quad Pixel technology, plus another 16 megapixel front camera and recording capacity video up to 1080p and 60 frames per second. If we look at the sound, has stereo audio with Dolby Atmos and also a standard 3.5-millimeter audio-jack for headphones.

To top it off, it has IP52 certification to protect against splashes and dust, completing the cast with all the usual connectivity battery including NFC and fingerprint reader for mobile payments, a USB Type-C connector and Android 11 operating system, which obviously will update to android 12 In the next weeks.

