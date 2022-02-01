the most sought-after posters in history

One of the jewels of German expressionist cinema and science fiction films by director Fritz Lang, has been awarded the most expensive poster in the world

One of the best sci-fi movies, metropolis (1927), tops the ranking of the most expensive movie posters of all time, due to its iconic expressionist images.

The Top Dollar blog has categorized each entry on the list, which spans from the late 1920s to the mid-1940s.. The Metropolis poster – rumored to be owned by Leonardo DiCaprio – is about a creation of the artist Heinz Schulz-Neudamm, which was inspired both by the film itself, and by the art movements of the Bauhaus and Futurism. Nowadays, its value is estimated at about $690,000; to which could be added the alternative version of the poster, which is in eighth place with $ 357,750.

The list, apart from science fiction films, is mainly made up of films of the horror genre. From Dracula (1931) –position 2 with $525,800–, The Mummy (1932) –position 4 with $435,000– and Frankenstein (1931) –position 7 with $358,500–. As a general rule, these films were less expensive and pretentious, so the creative freedom of the authors prevailed.

Although the list is 10 places, there are 12 entries in total due to two ties, since third place matches $478,000: London After Midnight (1927) Y Casablanca (1946). On the other hand, in ninth place they tie with $334,600: The Black Cat (1934) Y The Bride of Frankenstein (1935).





The blog is wonderful, since also includes a rating guide for most commercial movie posters, which we can access through a series of drop-down menus based on genre –science fiction movies, horror, drama, etc.–, franchise and decade –1960 to 2010–, which contain entries from Star Wars, Marvel, The Lord of the Rings and Batman.

As a curiosity, the most expensive independent superhero poster is from Barbaralla (1968), valued at $8,400, and the most expensive animation poster is for The Jungle Book (1967), with $3,600.