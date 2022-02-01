the most famous tattoos of celebrities

Today we can say that tattoos have ceased to be underground to become an indispensable element of current aesthetics. the world of tattoo it is increasingly plural and anyone can resort to them to decorate their body without differences between genders, age or origin. This globalization also reaches the world of celebrities Y there are many celebrities who have fallen into their networks. From Messi to Rihana, going through Madonna, everyone boasts about their designs.

There are many drawings to choose from. There are the simplest or smallest tattoos, those that commemorate a special moment or an unforgettable person in our lives and also numbers with special meanings or important dates. That, without counting those to whom we turn simply because the image seems beautiful to us.

But getting a tattoo is not a decision to be taken lightly. The tattoos They will accompany us throughout our lives, day by day, like an indelible mark on our body. For this reason, before putting ourselves in the hands of the tattoo artist, we must be 100% sure of doing it and that we have chosen the perfect text or image.

If you are considering getting a tattoo and you don’t know exactly what drawing to resort to, today at THE OBJECTIVE we give you some advice: Let yourself be inspired by the tattoos of the celebrities. You can copy them or use them as a guide to find that new design that will become your new hallmark.

What kind of tattoos can we choose?

The first thing you have to consider is the type of tattoo you want. With that idea in mind, all you have to do is visit the tattoo artist and together choose the final design. The professional will know how to provide all the necessary technical knowledge to finish the job with a guarantee of success.

In the tattoo world there are also their own trends. Currently, among fans and tattoo artists, “minimalist works that are very popular because it is a simple technique consisting of black line work, with little or no additional detail,” a tattoo professional explains to Efe.

In addition to these easier jobs, we can choose color models. The watercolors are more difficult for the executors but the result is a more special optical illusion and closer to reality. Within these models with colors, the technique that is considered more complicated is the pointillist. We are talking about those drawings that are made with images based on a dot pattern.

This is what VIP tattoos look like

Once you have decided on the style of tattoo you want to get, it is time to land the project and choose the final design. Believe it or not, the celebrities they are able to make a certain style of tattoo fashionable. A good example is the drawings in the sternum area, one of the favorite places to get tattooed that every day has more followers on social networks.

Athletes (especially soccer players), as well as singers, actors or actresses and all kinds of artists have contributed to the spread of the tattoo trend. If before it was something related exclusively to a marginal sector, now everyone can wear them. There are those who have one or two in their bodies, but also those who have become completely addicted and who count it by the dozens. There are even those who have lost count, as is the case with Messi.

Neymar and Messi wearing tattoos (EFE)

There are famous tattoos for all tastes: Cara Delevingne’s animals; the Viking runes of Elsa Pataky; the Egyptian goddess of Rihanna; the stars that Sienna Miller wears; the coordinates of the place of birth of all the children of Angelina Jolie; Scarlett Johansson’s sunset…

Some celebrities defend them with pride whenever they can on red carpets with dresses with a neckline that expose them. Others recognize that, if they could travel in time, they would not make the mistake of engraving that drawing on their skin. Many of them have even worked to erase it completely.

Melanie Griffith’s is the most famous erased tattoo (Gtres)

The most famous ‘tattoos’

Singer Rihanna has more than twenty tattoos all over her anatomy. Among the most famous are an inscription on the neck or the sign of Pisces behind the ear. On the back of his neck, he wears a trail of stars and under his collarbone “Never a failure, always a lesson” was written (Never a defeat, always a lesson), although that message can only be read in the mirror since it is tattooed upside down.

rihanna is one of the culprits of the trend of tattooing in the sternum area. She has the goddess Isis drawn on the lower chest area, a fashion that is causing a lot of rage in recent years among women.

Some of Rihanna’s tattoos (EFE)

Angelina Jolie’s tattoos have a specific meaning. On her left shoulder blade is a prayer written in Sanskrit that the actress tattooed as protection for herself and her first child, Maddox. The phrase “know your rights” is tattooed under the nape of the neck, and a Bengal tiger made by a traditional Thai tattoo artist appears on the lower back.

However, Angelina Jolie’s most special tattoo is on her left arm. In this area he decided to immortalize the coordinates of the place of birth of all their children and the one who at the time was her husband, Brad Pitt. The latter, of course, was deleted after the divorce.

The famous tattoos on the back of Angelina Jolie (EFE)

Scarlett Johansson is another fan of decorating her skin with tattoos. The actress prefers colorful tattoos, like the sunset on her forearm. She also sports flower and animal tattoos on her back, drawings that she does not hide when she visits a red carpet and are exposed behind the neckline of her dress.

Scarlett Johansson wearing tattoos on a red carpet (Gtres)

Years ago Elsa Pataky decided to get a Viking rune tattooed on her shoulder. More than a decoration, for her it has become a hallmark of identity. So much so that this symbol became the logo of his bathroom signature PTKY. In addition to his most famous tattoo, five more designs have been tattooed on his forearm.

Elsa Pataky with her tattoo (EFE)

The first tattoo the model got Cara Delevingne it was a lion on the index finger. Behind him, he has not stopped decorating his anatomy and has more than fifteen drawings. Among them, one of the most special is on the arm, where you can read Pandora, his mother’s name.

The protagonist of the saga Fifty Shades of Grey, dakota johnson, is another of the celebrities He has several tattoos on his body. Among them, the best known is the drawing of a daisy in a very minimalist style or the flight of three swallows on his right shoulder blade.

Actress Dakota Johnson (Gtres)

TO Kate Moss We can discover a small anchor on her wrist but her most special tattoo is more hidden. In the lower part of the back it looks tattooed two birds designed by artist Lucian Freud, grandson of the creator of psychoanalysis. Freud is one of the great painters of realistic and figurative art and these two little birds were a gift from the artist to the British model.

Kate Moss with her anchor-shaped tattoo (Gtres)

a history lesson

Although tattoos are currently in fashion, they have been present for centuries in different cultures all over the planet. The oldest known testimony is that of an Egyptian mummy buried 5,000 years ago, but it is most likely that it was not the first and that this tradition dates back many years.

In addition to the Egyptians, the Inuit tribes that inhabited arctic regions of North America or the Vikings on the northern coast of Europe also had a tradition of tattooing some reason to distinguish themselves from the rest. But nevertheless, these customs did not spread to the rest of the world and disappeared with their cultures.

The tattoo as we know it today did not reach the western world until about 500 years ago. Those in charge of importing it to the old world were the European navigators who discovered them on their commercial trips through the Pacific.

There were very common tattoos, such as the famous skull. Its origin is not very clear but many historians think it could be the reminder of having overcome an illness or danger. For others, it may be related to the end of a stage or correspond to a memory for a deceased person.

The skull is one of the most legendary tattoos (Pinterest)

Other great classics were the rose, which used to be tattooed as a memory of a loved one, or the swallow that was the favorite tattoo of European sailors in the XVIII century. They felt very represented by these animals since, like them, these birds made long trips returning each year to their birthplace.

Do you dare to add a new adornment to your skin? The advantage we currently have is that, thanks to new laser techniques, it is now possible to erase them permanently if we make a mistake.