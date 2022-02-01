The most cold-chested player of the Mexican National Team, for Rafa Márquez

Márquez and the coldest chest of the Tri

February 01, 2022 08:42 a.m.

A cold-chested player in El Tri, who should, out of decency, stop being in the Mexican team and all because of attitude. In that sense, Rafael Marquez He couldn’t take it anymore and questioned the entire structure of the Mexican team.

For the former defender of the Barcelona and one of the leaders of the Tri, this process needs leaders and pointed out that the so-called captains are only cold chests and are not a real contribution, to generate motivation.

For Márquez, the issue is clear William Ochoa He is one of the leaders who is left to duty, who is a zero to the left, when it comes to motivating the players. Márquez also targeted players like Hector Moreno Y Hector Herreraas those responsible for this event in the Tri.

Why do they keep calling Guillermo Ochoa el Tri?

Far from the sports theme and the myth of Televisa and its calling, Guillermo Ochoa remains in the Tri all because of commercial alliances, in fact, one of the companies that Ochoa has is sponsoring the Tri.