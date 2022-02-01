The mobiles of the future will not need batteries, how will they work?

Oppo has just seriously captured one of the technologies that will revolutionize the mobile industry. The company’s objective is to implement a technology that they have called Zero-Power and that remove batteries from the equation when making a smartphone. It is an ambitious project that sooner or later will come into our lives and could change the way we use almost any device. The batteriesLittle by little, they will stop making sense in mobilesheadphones, computers or watches.

How can a mobile do without a battery to work?

Oppo’s goal is clear: wants future smartphones to stop including batteries. This can be achieved thanks to its Zero-Power technology, which is still under development. The idea is that the device can be power wirelessly and don’t rely on a rechargeable battery.

It may sound very complicated, and it really is. The technology goes through having energy sources that constantly send different waves. These waves can be transformed into energy with a component that would be included in smartphones.

This means that a smartphone could be powered constantly and wirelessly without relying on a battery. It is a charge similar to the wireless that we all know, but with much more distance involved.

These energy sources would be distributed throughout your house, the street, the office and anywhere. By always having one available power source it would be possible to use the device without the need for a battery.

It’s not easy and it won’t come soon

The most complicated of Zero Power it is not to transform the waves into energy and that the smartphones take advantage of them. The most complicated thing is that there wireless power sources in each of the locations you move through. This is the real headache facing technology.

Having one of these sources in your home may be feasible, but there are many other places where this possibility does not exist: the countryside, your car, areas where there is not even an Internet connection, etc.

It sounds almost impossible that in the near future a smartphone can work without battery 100% of the time you use it, especially if you do not live in a city or if you want to go on vacation to the mountains.

With batteries, but with less dependence on them

The key to this technology is not in the complete absence of batteries. The objective that we see as more feasible is a progressive implementation of energy sources and their progressive use.

That is, that your smartphone still includes a battery, but don’t always depend on her. When you are at home or in the office you can be powered wirelessly constantly and without wasting battery mAh.

When you go out and you are in the street or in the field yes it will use this battery, which will always be charged thanks to constant wireless charging at the points that can be used. It is complicated and will take time to arrive, but it could be a revolution in the industry of battery-powered appliances. What do you think?