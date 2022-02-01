The media Angel City signs the Catalan Stefany Ferrer

The Catalan midfielder of Brazilian origin Stefany Ferrer23 years old, became a new figure in the media Angel City F.C. of the United States, in a transaction with cryptocurrencies with the Tigers UANL from Mexico, the company Bitso confirmed on Monday.

In 2014 Ferrer made his debut with Igualada and a year later he joined Atlético Vilafranca. In 2016 he experienced his last adventure in Spain with the Espanyol B team, an institution in his hometown. Thus, in 2017 he joined the American team, where he stayed for three seasons.

“I have loved this experience with Tigres, I carry their fans in my heart, today I have to leave for Los Angeles with emotion and I will continue my path as a professional player,” said Ferrer, born in Barcelona but of Brazilian parents.

Bitso, the leading cryptocurrency company in Latin America, confirmed to have facilitated the transfer, which consolidates the commitment of the group, with more than four million users, to make cryptocurrencies a useful technology that allows Mexican soccer to prosper in a digital economy. global.

The Tigers are the Mexican team with the most triumphs in the last decade with four titles in seven finals in the women’s competition and five league titles and the final of the last Club World Cup, in the men’s.

In addition to its sporting victories, Tigres professionalized its women’s team, it was the first women’s team to sell season tickets and the first to obtain three exclusive sponsors, to which they added this unes being the first team to negotiate one of its players through cryptocurrencies.

