The few movements of a scarce market and unquestionably led by Barcelona, ​​​​always in the tension between strengthening and balancing the accounts

Despite having a delicate economic situation and exceeding its workforce cost limit, which is significantly lower than in other campaigns, the Barcelona He has been the great animator of the transfer market of the month of January in The leaguewith the arrival of Ferran Torres, Adama Traore Y Daniel Alves. It is the market of the ‘miracle Barça’.

Barcelona animated the winter market in Spain. Getty/Getty/Barcelona

With the restrictions that implies having exceeded the amount allowed by the economic control of The league to spend on players and coaches (which in the last update revealed by the management in September 2021 was 97.9 million euros), the group chaired by Joan Laporta and with Mateu Alemany in the sports management has been able to balance the numbers to bring three first level reinforcements to Xavi Hernandez.

Ferran Torres, Spanish international striker signed from English Manchester City for 55 million and 10 in variables; the brazilian side Daniel Alvesreturned to ‘Can Barça’ as a free player, and the winger was also international with ‘la Roja’ Adama Traoreon loan from English side Wolverhampton with a non-compulsory purchase option, have been the three signings for the Barça team so far.

How was it possible that the Barcelona have you been able to obtain these reinforcements having exceeded your maximum wage bill? Reducing the salaries of other soccer players on the campus. Another path was not possible, since being exceeded its template cost limit, it could not contribute new income to increase that limit.

The withdrawal from professional football of Argentine striker Sergio ‘Kun’ Agüero due to a cardiac arrhythmia; the renewal of the French central defender Samuel Umtiti until 2026 with “a reduction in part of his salary” as the Barça team directly admitted on its official website; the transfer of the Brazilian Phillipe Coutinho to the English Aston Villa, who assumed part of his salary, and the saving of the record of the young Yusuf Demir when he returned to the Austrian Rapid Vienna; These are some examples of the operations with which the culé club has cut salaries to make room for those of its new signings within its template cost limit.

As a club exceeded its salary limit, when Barcelona the rules of article 100 of the budget preparation regulations of the The league. In this way, the savings obtained with these departures or salary reductions only account for 25% of the amount, or 50% in the event that it is a player whose individual cost (which includes salary, but also the cost of the transfer divided by the number of years of the contract, among other variables) is at least 5% of the total workforce cost.

STABILITY AT REAL MADRID; RETOUCHES IN SEVILLA AND ATLÉTICO

The activity in the Camp Nou offices stands out even more in contrast to its usual rivals: total stability in the Real Madridwhich at the time of closing this article had not made any movement during the month of January, neither out nor in.

The Sevillecurrently second in the league table, has looked for touch-ups: Manchester United’s French striker Anthony Martial has arrived at Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán on loan, and the Mexican midfielder Jesus ‘Tecatito’ Corona Transferred by Porto. Their historic rival, and third in the standings, Betis, has not made any contracts.

🚨 Jesús ‘Tecatito’ Corona is a new Sevilla player! 🚨 The Mexican has already signed a contract for his new adventure in Spain 🔝 https://t.co/je68Wiu90i pic.twitter.com/NdVTFsRDtr — ESPN.com.mx (@ESPNmx) January 14, 2022

To cover the gap on the English side kieran trippertransferred to Newcastle in his country, the Atletico Madrid has sought versatility and experience in the competition by hiring the Danish Daniel Wass, coming from Valencia; just as he is interested in the Mozambican left back Reinildo Mandava, from French Lille, who would arrive in July.

Wass’s arrival at Atlético caused a domino effect in the Valenciawho did not let the Dane out until he obtained a reinforcement for the midfield: the Barcelona youth squad Ilaix Moriba, arrived on loan from the German RB Leipzig. The ‘che’ team also brought in a central defender, the Turkish Eray Cömert (Basel).

Like Ilaix, Rafinha Alcantara He also returned to Spanish football, in his case to the Real society on loan from the French Paris Saint-Germain. Goalkeeper Sergio Rico also returned from the capital of the Seine, heading for Mallorca. And a veteran hardened in a thousand battles, the Uruguayan Martin Caceresstepped on Spain again when he received the call from Levante.

If there is a club that has moved with intensity in the market beyond the Barcelonathat was the Getafeall at the stroke of a loan: Borja Mayoral Y Gonzalo Villar loaned by the Italian Roma, Oscar Rodriguez from Sevilla, the Turkish Okay Yokuslu Celta and Uruguayan Gaston Alvarez of Boston River of his country.

🚨 IT’S OFFICIAL 🚨 Orbelín Pineda is a new Celta player and signed a contract until 2027 https://t.co/ohD5tFpHVS pic.twitter.com/835tY9LU5e — ESPN.com.mx (@ESPNmx) January 7, 2022

The Mexican winger will make his debut in Spanish football Orbelin Pinedabooked by Celtic of the Blue Cross; the Argentine side Nahuel Tenagliafrom workshops to Alaves; the Uruguayan side John Gonzalezarrived at Majorca from Penarol; and the Dutch midfielder Tony Vilhenaceded to Spanish through the Russian Krasnodar.

