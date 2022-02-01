The luxuries of José Ramón, AMLO’s son, and Kim Kardashian’s tiny bikini

José Ramón López Beltrán, son of Andrés Manuel López Obrador, winning candidate for the presidential elections for the “Together We Will Make History” coalition, as he left his campaign house. PHOTO: GALO CAÑAS /CUARTOSCURO.COM

There’s no better way to kill a revelation than by hiding it under infamous amounts of outrage, morality, and dread. And that’s just what happened to the story about Jose Ramon Lopez Beltran, son of the president of Mexico, and his wife Carolyn Adams.

What should have been a blow to the government of Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador only reached the level of emotion poker, ideal for the most toxic social network in the world, and as hit generator to any website looking to generate easy traffic with the right combination of words. and the sum AMLO+son+luxury stands for guarantee. Almost as effective as using Kim Kardashian + tiny bikini. It doesn’t matter how ostentatious the luxury or how microscopic the outfit. In both cases the goal is to attract attention.

That is why it is surprising (and at the same time not) that a journalistic investigation whose central axis, it is assumed, was the conflict of interests has been downgraded to a vile click-generating note. What in other public administrations, both in Mexico and in the world, a similar revelation would have shaken its foundations and popularity, happened here overnight because the authors (Latinus and Mexicans vs Corruption) They preferred to exploit morbidity and contradictions to the austerity discourse of the president by his offspring instead of the presumed sale of favors in exchange for millionaire contracts in Pemex, if there are any.

Because the scandal would be that, that the son of the president of Mexico suspiciously inhabit a house owned by a senior manager of a company that is currently a supplier to Pemex. That would be enough to pull the thread and see under what conditions that society took place, which in practical terms would hardly prove illegal, but it would definitely smell really bad, as with the White House of Angelica Rivera which was acquired with a loan from the person who had just won the bid to build the Mexico-Querétaro fast train. As we all know, no one ended up in jail, but the train business was canceled and the house was never inhabited.

But no, Carlos Loret de Mola and company (who is also not helped by being a staunch and declared enemy of the president, as well as the protagonist of the productions of Florence Cassez and the girl Frida Sofía) left to emphasize the lifestyle of José Ramón López Beltrán, emphasizing the type of property he inhabited in Houston Texas, the number of rooms, the number of bathrooms and parking spaces, the heated pool and the stone and wood finishes. A house with a value of up to 20 million pesos.

And then the outrage arose. But directed towards the incongruity, the mockery, the irony of life. Take her for talkative. Because wherever it is, nothing is austere, as the president proclaims for his life and his government. And no, López Obrador does not live there, but it does not matter, if it is his son he should follow his same precepts.

And the house wasn’t enough, but they also raised the value of the car he drives, which isn’t a Jetta (which doesn’t exist there), but a Mercedes-Benz that can cost up to a million pesos.

That only served so that the followers and usual defenders of the 4T had something to hold on to fight back, because that way dedicated themselves to justifying the lifestyle of AMLO’s son, pointing out that the wife has always been wealthy and that 20 million pesos is not a scandal either when in Mexico there are houses that are sold for more than 100 million. And they don’t lie either.

With that they managed to just The relationship between Pemex supplier companies and AMLO’s daughter-in-law with them will not be discussed. And they don’t talk because in reality neither one nor the other cares. The main thing was to hit the moral quality of those who for a long time said they only carry 200 pesos in their wallets, eat in roadside eateries and travel in economy class, even if they have to go to Washington DC to meet their US counterpart. .

Because if they really wanted to stand out the immoral but above all illegal conflict of interest, they would not have put so much emphasis on how he lives Jose Ramon Lopez Beltran to bring the discussion to what amount of luxury is already considered unacceptable, something almost as sterile as debating at what point a bikini already becomes tiny, especially if the one who wears it is Kim Kardashian.

