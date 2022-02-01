The list of celebrities from The Peacemaker was improvised

John Cena includes even more names on his doomed list in the extended version of the scene from episode 5 of The Peacemaker

The peacemaker It’s not your typical superhero series. It’s not even a superhero show, but rather a show about a group of misfits who live in a world where superheroes and villains are completely real. the filmmaker series James Gunn is also tremendously funny, with many improvised dialogues between the members of the Butterfly Project.

Gunn’s work has always given actors a bit of room to goof around, and The Peacemaker has been no different. In fact, one of the funniest sequences in the series was totally improvised by its protagonist, John Cena, on the progress. In an interview with ScreenRant, co-star Steve Agee, who plays the technician John Economistsshared the details of that hilarious day on set.

“I think in the original script he’s mad at me for accusing his father – rightly so, it was stupid – but in the script it was like, ‘Why couldn’t you have accused someone like Ariana Grande? And there was another name, like Tom Hanks or something like that, and I was like, “Do you want me to frame Ariana Grande for murder? Are you crazy? But James said, “Keep going. She begins to name names. Just name someone.’” “I mean, we shot for 20 minutes with John yelling random names like athletes, celebrities, singers, politicians, and I’d start to say something and he’d be like, ‘Let me finish!’ He wouldn’t stop screaming and it was phenomenal. I haven’t seen the end credits scene yet, but I think there’s more to that in there, seeing him drop names.”

Cena has proven his comedic chops thanks to his performances in movies like Trainwreck and Blockers. The wrestler-turned-actor has also shown off his agility in various interviews, and even once hosted Saturday Night Live. Gunn has mentioned in the past that he has kept more of Cena’s improv jobs than any other actor, which is proven here, as this rant appeared twice in the episode.