The last hours of the transfer market pass in search of closing two more signings

Cruz Azul will seek to close the signing of its last two reinforcements on the last day of the transfer market in Liga MX: Ángel Romero and Iván Morales; In addition, two club legends have birthdays.

The deadline for Blue Cross: This Tuesday, February 1, registrations will be closed in Liga MX, so officially The winter pass market in Mexican soccer will be closed this day and there will be no more time add more reinforcements for Clausura 2022.

It is so in The Ferris Wheel they will live key hours in search of tying the last two signings and so define the squad with which Juan Reynoso will fight the League title in the Torneo Grita México Clausura 2022 and the one of the CONCACAF Champions League: Angel Romero and Ivan Morales.

Birthday of two legends of Cruz Azul: ‘Chaco’ and ‘Rabbit’

In one of those curiosities of life and football, Óscar Pérez and Christian Giménez celebrate their birthday on the same day, February 1; the historic Mexican goalkeeper was born on a day like today, but 1973, while the former cement captain did so in 1981. It is so in The Ferris Wheel There will surely be a party to celebrate them.

In Argentina they already take it for granted and today it would become official in Mexico due to the closure of records in Liga MX: Ángel Romero would become Cruz Azul’s last reinforcement for the Grita México Closing Tournament 2022, after the Paraguayan winger chose to sign with The Machine and not with Boca Juniors in this pass market.

The intention of Cruz Azul is to pre-register Iván Morales before the Mexican Soccer Federation and leave everything ready for the signing of the contract on Wednesday, the same day that he is expected to arrive in Mexico City and take routine medical exams.

While this Tuesday, the striker is in Bolivia for the last game of the Chilean National Team on this FIFA Date. Starting at 2:00 p.m. Central Mexico time, the duel begins to follow the future celestial reinforcement.