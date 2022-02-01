The keys to the guardianship that Britney Spears wants to annul: the control of 50 million euros, a false testimony and an imposed lawyer | People

It was only 23 minutes. That was what led Britney Spears to describe the horror she has lived through for 13 years. The pop star broke out in 1999 with an album of pastel-toned picaresque ingenuity that propelled her to the top of the genre. And last Wednesday was the end of innocence. His story before a judge revealed the most intimate secrets of a celebrity who has lived besieged by paparazzi cameras. No photographic lens could capture the dimension of the drama that the 39-year-old singer has suffered since 2008 under a forced guardianship that falls into the hands of her father, Jamie Spears, a trust and a manager staff, Jodi Montgomery. As Britney finished her statement, there were no eyes without tears outside the Stanley Mosk Courthouse in the heart of Los Angeles.

“Honestly, everything he said had me in mind. shock”, confesses Junior Olivas, one of the 120 people who went to the court area on Wednesday to listen to the testimony that came out of some loudspeakers. “I found out that she had an IUD to prevent her from getting pregnant and that her guardians won’t let her see a doctor to have it removed,” says Olivas, who considers herself an activist for the cause of Spears’ release from jail. custody imposed by a court 13 years ago. It was the singer herself who requested to appear before the judge to tell her situation. “I’d like to stay on the phone with you forever because as soon as I hang up, all of a sudden all I hear is ‘no, no, no.’ They will organize against me and I will feel harassed and abandoned. And I’m sick of feeling alone,” Spears said by phone.

“This case is unheard of,” says lawyer Luis Carrillo. “The vast majority of people who are in a guardianship have dementia or are elderly,” considers the expert. In February 2008, a California judge granted Spears’ father, at his request, control of the singer’s finances and personal life after the pop star was admitted to the hospital twice for psychiatric tests. and for substance abuse. The relationship between the artist and her 68-year-old father has been very problematic. Since 2014, the singer has fought to remove her father, who has two divorces and has had problems with alcohol and accusations of abuse, from custody. In August 2019, it was Jamie himself who cited health problems to withdraw from the personal affairs of his daughter’s guardianship, but continues to control the money and properties, a fortune that exceeds 60 million dollars, about 50 million euros . The agreement allows her father to receive $16,000 a month (13,432 euros) in salary while limiting his daughter’s spending to $2,000 (1,680 euros).

Britney Spears clearly communicated a single message on Wednesday. He wants the conservatorship to end once and for all. His dramatic words were heard around the world. Telephones, cameras and computers were prohibited in the room. The recordings were also closed. Spears’s call, however, was broadcast almost live in various media around the world. Hours later, the audio had reached social networks and the transcript of his story to the newsrooms. “For mental health I need your honor to allow me to give an interview, to listen to what they have done to me. I have the right to use my voice… Honestly, I need to get this out of my heart, the anger and everything that has happened,” the singer pleaded.

Activists from the Free Britney movement outside the Los Angeles courthouse. Zuma / SplashNews.com (GTRES)

Spears distanced herself from her own testimony given in 2019 in court behind closed doors, where she had filed some complaints and asked for some adjustments to the settlement. “That’s why I’m saying all this two years after lying to everyone and saying ‘I’m fine and I’m happy.’ It’s a lie… I’ve been in denial. In shock. I’m traumatized, but now I’m telling the truth. I’m not happy, I can’t sleep. I am very angry and depressed. I cry every day,” Spears told Judge Brenda Penny, after detailing how she was forced to give concerts and forced to go to therapy and enter rehabilitation centers against her will. The singer assured that she had not told this before in court because she was ashamed. The togada thanked him for the courage of his story.

Attorney Carrillo explains that now Spears must file a motion to fully terminate the arrangement. “The judge has the last word,” says the lawyer, an expert in civil law. “For the custody to end, tests from professionals or doctors are required,” he adds. This point may be problematic for the future of the case. Britney asked the judge that the guardianship “end without having to be evaluated.” “I have investigated, your honor, and there are many judges who end guardianships without people being reviewed all the time,” said the singer. Carrillo explains that the artist can present doctors and specialists who testify on her behalf. California law, however, allows the court to send an investigator to speak with both interested parties to present an objective view to the judge.

Britney Spears doesn’t have the best possible defense. This is just one more example of the many things that are out of your control thanks to guardianship. Samuel Ingham, his solicitor, was appointed by the court. The attorney has not filed to end custody despite Spears’ discomfort with the arrangement since 2014. “I have developed a special relationship with Sam. I talk to him three times a week now, but I haven’t had a chance to choose my own lawyer. And I would like to do it,” Spears said Wednesday. Experts think that this is one of the first concessions that the judge could make in favor of the singer. A sign that the case is moving towards his freedom.

Junior Olivas believes what has happened this week has been in part thanks to Framing Britney Spears. last february New York Times In a documentary, she offered keys to the case through testimonies from people close to the artist who questioned the efficiency of guardianship for a 39-year-old woman who has already shown stability in her personal and work life. The medium-length film generated a lively social movement, #FreeBritney, which is based on the fans of the star, who has not released an album for five years. “The movement and the documentary gave Britney hope, strength and courage! Now she knows that she is not alone in this battle. The documentary humanized her and now she has the whole world asking for her forgiveness. I think she feels the love that there is for her out here,” says Olivas.