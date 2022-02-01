The feat of Bengals that only four teams did in the NFL

Midtime Editorial

A historic Sunday for Cincinnati Bengals, since for the first time in more than three decades they got their ticket to the superbowl, but they also achieved real feat on the road at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City; in fact, only four teams in NFL history have accomplished what Ohio did.

Down to 21-3 at one point in the first half after the Chiefs scored on their first three possessions, the Bengals they became just fourth team to reverse an 18-point deficit by playing on the road in the postseason.

The overall mark for franchises that have trailed by 18 or more points playing away from home in the playoffs is now four wins and 163 losses.

Joe Burrow made history with Cincy

One of the great figures in the victory of the Bengals was Joe Burrow, the second-year quarterback who suffered a serious knee injury last season and who now is about to play his first Super Bowl and, incidentally, equaling a feat that only one quarterback had achieved in all of history.

Joey B is the second player in the NFL who manages to command two winning drives in his first two road games in the postseason. He did it last week against the Tennessee Titans and this time against the Kansas City Chiefs.

