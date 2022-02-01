The essential films for the Oscars 2022, one week before the nominations (and where you can see them)

The next tuesday february 8 The nominations for the Oscars, the most important awards in the history of cinema, will be announced. There are many well-positioned titles with a view to becoming some of the contenders for the statuette reserved for the best film of the year. Next we will review the 16 essential feature films in the fight to achieve that honor.

‘Being the Ricardos’

The career of this new work behind the cameras of Aaron Sorkins It has been full of ups and downs, as soon as its presence was considered less than certain and practically ruled out. Right now this movie around the figure Lucille Ball sounds loud to get one of the last holes and Nicole Kidman part as favorite in best actress.

‘Belfast’

The current favorite to be chosen as the best film of the year by the Hollywood Academy. Kenneth Brangh has achieved almost unanimous applause with this work with autobiographical elements whose favoritism has been unchanged for some time. The only doubt is that he may end up losing strength from now on, but his nomination is as sure as the human being needs to breathe to stay alive.

‘CODA: The Sounds of Silence’





An acclaimed drama that explores hearing impairment, a new trend at the Oscars? That already last year managed to sneak into the ‘Sound of Metal’ nominees. Of course, here the weight falls on the only member of a family who does not suffer from deafness. Of course, in best film everything points to a “filler” nomination. His best option is in a supporting role for Troy Kotsur.

‘Drive my Car’ (‘Doraibu mai kâ’)





The great sensation of the non-English speaking cinema of the year. His victory in international film is taken for granted and the question is whether he will manage to sneak into the premier category, since it is not an adaptation of a story of Haruki Murakami for with options but its presence is not guaranteed.

‘dune’

The blockbuster secured among the nominees for best picture. A priori you have few options in that category or any of the main ones in which you are an applicant – it is likely that Denis Villeneuve is nominated for both direction and screenplay-, but no one is surprised that it sweeps the technical categories and ends up being the one that takes home the largest number of statuettes.

‘The alley of lost souls’ (‘Nightmare Alley’)

The new of William of the Bull has been losing some steam in the face of the Oscars, to the point that it could finally end up staying out of the best picture nominations. All in all, it’s not a good idea to rule out a director who achieved a historic victory with ‘The Shape of Water’ not long ago…

‘The Williams Method’ (‘King Richard’)

It is not uncommon for a biopic to sneak into the nominations and here it has the additional pull of telling a most striking true story. Of course, almost certainly or get the award for best actor for Will Smith or go home empty.

‘The power of the dog’ (‘The Power of the Dog’)

The tape with which Netflix could finally get its precious Oscar for best film. Along with ‘Belfast’, it is the great favorite to take that precious statuette, also having great options in other categories as important as directing (Jane Campion), actor (benedict cumberbatch) or secondary actor (Kodi Smit-McPhee) and could even give the surprise in secondary actress (Kirsten Dunst). It will be one of the films that add a greater number of nominations.

‘The House of Gucci’ (‘House of Gucci’)

I find it hard to understand that ‘The House of Gucci’ starts with more options than ‘The Last Duel’, the other film by Ridley Scott released last year. However, it has managed to position itself better in the awards season and it sounds like one of the titles to win one of the last slots, especially if there are ten nominees. With nine her options are greatly reduced and with eight we can consider her discarded.

‘The dark daughter’ (‘The Lost Daughter’)





The first feature film written and directed by Maggie Gyllenhaal It has left very good feelings and sounds like a movie enough to take the recognition of the nomination and stay at that.

‘The tragedy of Macbeth’ (‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’)

A prestigious option with Joel Coens behind the scenes and Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand leading the cast, but with fewer options than one would have expected. It will land several technical nominations, probably one for Washington, and most likely swim ashore for best picture and end up being left out.

‘Licorice Pizza’

the cinema of Paul Thomas Anderson He likes it a lot at the Oscars, enough so that the filmmaker has already been nominated for four best as a screenwriter and two as a director, but then he has never won the award. It seems likely that he will be nominated again in both categories only to be defeated twice more.

‘Don’t Look Up’ (‘Don’t Look Up’)

One of the great sensations of the end of the year, to the point of being the only film that was not overshadowed by the phenomenon of ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’. It is likely that he will get some more nominations, but even more likely that he will end up leaving empty.

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’

Some are surely laughing to mention the latest Marvel adventure on this list, but the truth is that it is an option that may not be likely, but it is possible. The film has made a lot of noise and the promotional campaign to get nominated is having a lot of strength. I don’t think it will come because it lacks a narrative as strong as the one that ‘Black Panther’ had at the time – where it will enter is in visual effects, but everything indicates that the Marvel curse will remain in that category – and also maybe lose decisive votes in favor of ‘No time to die’, which also sounds like a remote option.

‘Tick, tick… Boom!’

The third Netflix movie that could sneak into the main category, although it would not be unusual for it to be left out. Also, it sounds pretty Andrew Garfield as best actor, but beyond that it is possible that it will not scratch any more candidacy.

‘West Side Story’

The new version of steven spielberg mythical musical seemed called to be the great favorite, but its failure at the box office has hurt its options, although without ending them at all.. Its nomination for best film and many other categories is taken for granted, but its best option to award today is Ariana DeBose as a secondary actress.

