The €1,200 Galaxy S22 will charge slower than a €200 Xiaomi

Today it is easy to hear that “Technology does not stop advancing”. From ProAndroid.com we do not doubt it, although there are things that we do not understand very well. Samsung’s latest movement with the Galaxy S22 and its fast charge is going to leave you a little confused. The powers of maximum load that the new Samsung smartphones will support, which we cannot fail to name as laughable. €1,200 mobile phones with €200 mobile features?

Samsung following the (bad) trail of Apple

If right now you spend 1,249 euros/dollars in an iPhone 13 Pro you will be able to charge your battery to a maximum of 27W. It does not matter if you use a 50 or 100W charger, the maximum load it supports is 27W. And well, you must go through the box to get this charger, because it is not included.

Samsung in 2022 will follow in the footsteps of Apple as if he wanted to take advantage of his slipstream. The company will launch Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ with a maximum charging power of 25W. Again, phones that exceed 1,000 euros with mid/low range features.

Samsung fast charging is not that fast

To put it in context, there are mobiles below 200 euros that have a maximum fast charging power of over 25W. It’s more, Samsung itself has mid-range devices that support these 25W. Devices that cost about 350 euros.

I live Y70 – 33W – 170 euros

LITTLE M4 Pro – 33W – 200 euros

Oppo A74 – 33W – 200 euros

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 5G – 33W – 200 euros

3 minutes searching on Amazon have been enough for us to find 4 phones with 33W fast charge around 200 euros/dollars. Do you know the best? These terminals not only exceed the power of the future Galaxy S22 and S22 +, they also include the charger in the box.

When you buy a mobile near the 1,000 euros You expect it to have the best of the best. You expect him to have the best possible experience and not worry about a thing. Brands are converting devices of 1,000 euros in common terminals with characteristics, in some cases, mediocre.

You no longer only have to worry about getting the 1,200 euros of a Galaxy S22 +, also for buying an extra charger. The result will be an extremely expensive phone that needs 70 minutes (Samsung data) to charge from 0 to 100%. In short, one experience far from excellent.

Samsung has power in hand stand up to apple in many sections and show how well they do things. Unfortunately, you have chosen the path by which, uswe believe that it is not different and is not committed to giving a complete quality experience.