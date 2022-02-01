The decline of sex videos: why the phenomenon of the ‘Pam and Tommy’ tape could not be repeated today | Celebrities, VIPs

It is considered the first viral video in history. Back in 1995, an electrician eager to collect a never-paid debt stole the safe of one of the most controversial couples in 90s Hollywood: Pamela Anderson, a television icon for her role in The Baywatch, and Tommy Lee, a member of the band heavy rock Motley Crue. In addition to Rolex and Cartier watches, there he found something that could bring him much more money: a VHS tape with an erotic video recorded by them. Unable for any production company to buy the rights without the couple’s consent, the thief opted to distribute it through that unexplored and very recent tool called the Internet, to which only some 40 million people around the world had access. Three years later, the success of the publication had been such that Anderson and Lee, unable to get the law to withdraw it from the market, were forced to sign a publishing contract. copyright. According rolling stone, the tape generated more than 70 million euros only in legal sales.

Pam & Tommy, the series that arrives on Disney + this February 2, now recovers the bizarre and delusional story behind the publication of the intimate tape, in turn proposing an x-ray of the miseries and longings of the nineties. An unrecognizable Lily James puts on the mythical red swimsuit that her alter ego popularized to lead, together with Sebastian Stan, what is considered by critics to be the “first great series” of 2022. Its premiere now invites us to reflect on the ramifications it had on culture pop the success of the film and the impunity of the rape suffered by Anderson, who never managed to rehabilitate his image after the event. A video that ended up giving way to a native and symptomatic phenomenon of the society of the time, cannibalizing the vulnerability of future global stars such as Kim Kardashian or Paris Hilton, but which has been practically banished from the current public sphere. What are the reasons?

“If an erotic video starring a celebrity were leaked today, it would surely continue to cause a stir on the Internet. But the stars now have the legal and social support that women like Pamela, Paris or Kim did not have at the beginning of the millennium”, writes Tom George in the magazine ID. The journalist blames the greater sensitivity regarding problems such as mental health or the toxicity of sensational journalism as triggers for the sex tape, so common and discussed two decades ago, will hardly have replicas in 2022.

In the age of the Internet, populated by all kinds of explicit material for free consumption and in which sexuality is ceasing to be an unspeakable taboo, the appearance of erotic videos starring stars no longer represents the typical media earthquake of the 1990s. Furthermore, with the emergence of platforms such as only fans, under scrutiny for promoting hypersexualization but with hundreds of millions of subscribers, any celebrities willing to market their intimate images, they can dictate what content is uploaded and at what price, without submitting to demands or possible blackmail from third parties.

“Our series probably wouldn’t have been as successful without my sex tape leak. I think everything in life happens for a reason,” Kim Kardashian admitted last year. The businesswoman and influencer his privacy was exposed in 2007, when a sex-tape recorded four years earlier with her boyfriend at the time, singer Ray-J. But far from succumbing to media ridicule, the young woman recycled unexpected fame to star in a docuseries about her life and that of her family (Keeping Up With The Kardashians), which for 20 seasons on the air has given rise to a multi-million dollar empire while redefining the meaning of the term ‘celebrity’.

According to the magazine TMZ, Kim Kardashian’s video surpassed that of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee as the erotic tape that had raised the most money in history, exceeding 100 million euros. In 2003, her former boss and best friend, Paris Hilton, also had to deal with the publication of an intimate video without her consent by her ex-partner, Rick Salomon. “It was as if I had been raped. I felt as if I had lost part of my soul and that is why people spoke to me in such a petty and cruel way. I wanted to die on many occasions. I didn’t want to go on living,” Hilton recounted in the Netflix documentary. American Meme.

The controversial heiress also attributes to the latest feminist wave, and to social movements of great repercussion such as #MeToo, the responsibility that society is ceasing to praise this type of violation of the privacy of the stars. “Back then people acted like I was a bad person, the villain. If this happened today, he would have been vilified”, he reflects. Well-known faces such as the singer Cardi B or the actor Chris Evans, who have recently made the news by accidentally posting explicit images on their digital accounts, had the immediate support of the vast majority of social network users, asking through different hashtags images will not be reproduced. This type of scandal, and the omnipresence of cameras at any time and place, have led film or music stars to be extremely zealous so as not to expose themselves to being recorded in compromising situations.

As Caitlin Lawson, a professor at the University of Michigan, explains in an essay, this type of hack it only evidences the gender dynamics inherent in cyberspace typical of a patriarchal society, “in which hunting images of the female body is a sport and stealing the intimacy of celebrities is an epic triumph.” But if those responsible for publishing the videos of Pamela Anderson or Paris Hilton without their consent enriched themselves without hindrance, those who decide to follow in their footsteps now may face serious consequences. Those responsible for what is known as ‘celebgate’, the massive theft and subsequent dissemination of images of stars such as Jennifer Lawrence or Rihanna that shocked the world in 2014, were sentenced to different prison terms. “The feeling is as if the entire planet had raped me in a group,” recalled Lawrence, who considered “impossible to digest” the trauma of seeing his intimate photos available to any Internet user.

Although it is still far from being a safe territory, the Internet today is a much more regulated and monitored space than it was back in 1995, when it was little more than a Wild West frequented by anonymous and untraceable users. The legislation, pushed by an increasingly aware public opinion regarding this type of violation, is constantly updated to fight against harassment, despite activist platforms and the European Institute for Gender Equality (EIGE) describing it as “insufficient” The measures taken. The rise of social networks and platforms like WhatsApp have turned revenge porn into a practice that no longer only threatens celebrities, anyone can be a victim and face a social stigma similar to the one that condemned Pamela Anderson. High-profile media cases have placed these crimes on the front page of public debate in the last decade, evidencing the evolution of sensitivity in this regard. It is enough to look for the differences between the lynching experienced by the councilor Olvido Hormigos in 2012, which the justice system did not even punish, and the commotion that aroused in 2019 the suicide of a young Iveco employee. In Spain, the unauthorized dissemination of intimate recordings has only been a crime since 2015.