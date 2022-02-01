The daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, Shiloh, already has her own figure in a museum | Famous

It was in 2004 when Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt met on the set of the film ‘Mr. and Mrs. Smith’; Despite the fact that both had a partner, it took a short time for them to start a relationship.

During their union they had six children: Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh and twins Vivienne and Knox.

In May 2006, Shiloh, which in Hebrew means ‘the one who must be sent’, came into this world without knowing that just a few months after being born she would break a world record.

After his birth, there were several magazines that wanted an exclusive of the baby’s face. This is because his famous parents were one of the most popular couples of the time.

Unfortunately, in 2016, they began the proceedings of a divorce that unleashed a legal fight for the custody of their children.

His children have broken several schemes

Despite the fact that Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt decided to lead their children’s lives away from the cameras, the actress has been seen accompanied by her children on multiple red carpets.

Shiloh is the one who has drawn the most attention for the versatility of his style. On several occasions, she has stolen media attention by showing herself in oversize clothes and short hair, although she has currently been seen wearing her mother’s dresses.

“He likes suits. He wears a tie, jacket and pants. He likes to dress like a boy. He wants to be like a child. We had to cut his hair. He likes to wear men’s things. She thinks he is like one of her brothers. Brad and I are not going to tell you how to act or how to feel. Let her find her place”, said the actress in 2010 during an interview for the magazine ‘Vanity Fair’.

The relationship between the celebrities was one of the most iconic in pop culture and the birth of Shiloh was just as important, as it was the first biological daughter they had.

Such fame made her own one of the strangest world records, according to CBS News.

And it is that, after Jolie and Pitt sold the exclusive images of their baby, the renowned Madame Tussauds Museum created a wax figure of her just a few months after she was born.

“We are very excited to have made Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt Madame Tussaud’s first wax baby. Although she is only a few months old, she has already become an image of popular culture,” he said. 2006, the director of the museum, Janine DiGioacchino.

She is the celebrity who, at such a young age, already has her own sculpture.