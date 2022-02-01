The data that worries and puts streaming platforms in check

In the latter, the offer of streaming platforms has grown at an exponential rate. The arrival of the pandemic put the film and television industry in check, having to reinvent new formats and alternatives in the distribution of content. This put the streaming landscape to explore new paths and play hard in the field of original content production.

In recent years we have seen how the streaming map has diversified, with the main film studios launching their own platforms. But nevertheless, the data is not as encouraging as it promised to be and it is becoming increasingly complex for these companies to be able to retain subscribers.

Wonder Woman 1984, the great premiere that HBO Max projected for the end of 2020

A recent report provided by the Antenna company, half of the subscribers who signed up for hbo max In the days before the premiere of Wonder Woman 1984, they left the platform after the first six months. The same thing happened with Disney+, which captured a large number of subscribers before the arrival of the musical hamilton, and with AppleTV+, which doubled its registration base compared to the premiere of greyhound, the World War II film starring Tom Hanks. However, in both cases, they lost a large user base after six months.

“You constantly need new content”Michael Nathanson, an analyst at the MoffettNathanson company tells the Wall Street Journal. Streaming platforms must not only build their libraries based on old movies and series, but they need “a couple of nice big movies every quarter to make it seem like it’s really valuable.”

This is something that Netflix knew how to take advantage of Last year, the company led by Ted Sarandos announced that it would allocate a large budget for the production and direction of films, series and original documentaries every week. Something that he has been putting into practice since the middle of last year and that has worked for him, since some of the most viewed titles on the service correspond to that original content. For example, Red alert (Red Notice), is positioned as the most watched movie on Netflix, as well as the squid game (Squid Game), the Korean series that swept its first days of release.

Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot and Dwayne Johnson starred in Red Alert

But not everything is dark in this dizzying panorama of consumption on demand. According to data collected by Antenna, most streaming platforms see that the percentage of users who unsubscribe is lower than those who choose to stay longer. Also, those who sign up on the eve of a big premiere tend to leave significantly faster than the average subscriber.

It should be noted that these data were collected and analyzed during the period 2020 and 2021, which were the last two years in which the pandemic caused the closure of theaters, preventing the arrival of major releases on the big screen. But without a doubt, the streaming companies will have a great challenge ahead, when outlining a strategy that is just as profitable for them as it is for the subscriber who chooses them.

