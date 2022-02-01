The connection between Chanel and Steven Spielberg

Chanel has gone from being unknown to most Spaniards to being present in all the media, conversations and social networks. Although the Benidorm Fest has been the great starting signal for her musical career, the artist has extensive experience in musicals and television.

In an interview with Europa FM, Chanel has revealed that she appeared at the casting from West Side Storyto play Anita and that’s why she met Steven Spielberg. The artist has explained that she first got the role to replace the main performer in the adaptation of the musical in Spain, but decided to reject it to try it in Hollywood.

“I showed up on a Monday and the next day I got a message: ‘Steven is in the room.’ We were five Anitas from all over the world, we entered two by two and when I entered the room attack”, he revealed in the interview with Europa FM. Chanel has said that the famous director was very nice to her, appreciated her talent and thanked her for having traveled so far to fight for the role.

“I was standing and looking at us through the screen, so I can say I’m on Steven Spielberg’s mobile”, confessed the next representative of Spain in Eurovision. The role of Anita finally went to Ariana DeBose, who is receiving great reviews for her performance.

Chanel has an extensive curriculum in musicals and has been part of the cast in productions as applauded as The Lion King or flashdance, in addition to in The bodyguard or Mama Mia!. In the coming months it will launch Malinche, the musical directed by Nacho Cano. She was also part of Shakira’s dance troupe for the MTV awards in 2010, where the Colombian sang Crazy Y waka waka.

The Benidorm Fest has been his first performance as a singer on stage and for this he has surrounded himself with a qualified team that has made his candidacy the one preferred by the jury.

the author of SloMo is Leroy Sánchez, who also wrote I’m going to stay for Blas Cantó last year, and that he has worked on the song with big names like Keith Harris, composer and producer who has worked with groups like The Black Eyed Peas or Britney Spears.

Chanel has been working as a dancer since she was 16 years old, so choreography is one of the strengths of her proposal. The firm Kyle Hanagami, who has worked with Justin Bieber or J.Lo, with which the artist has been compared.

