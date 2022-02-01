The Charros de Jalisco sing the last tune to the Criollos de Caguas in the Caribbean Series

The Charros from Jalisco ended this Monday with the few opportunities that the Caguas Creoles advance to the semifinals of the Caribbean Series with a 5-0 win at the stadium Quisqueya of the Dominican capital.

With the loss, the team Puerto Ricorunner-up in the last edition, fell to 0-4, without any possibility of playing the next phase of the regional baseball competition.

The Charros began to play early and in the same first episode they stepped on the plate twice, due to a home run by Jesus Quiroz in front of the opener Oscar De La Cruz (0-1).

The Mexican team returned to the charge in the third chapter, when they added two more laps to the sound of a double through the right field of Victor Mendoza and unstoppable to the center field of Japhet Amador.

In the fifth episode, the Puerto Ricans threatened to get closer to the scoreboard, when they loaded the bases with one out, but Nick Struck (1-0), the starter for the charrosmanaged to overpower Emmanuel Rivera with a fly ball to right field and David Vidal with a ground ball to third base, emerging unscathed from the episode.

Mexico, on the other hand, rang the recorder with its fifth run in the sixth chapter driven by an unstoppable Agustin Murillo.

Struck gave him another great performance by the Charros starters, with a job of 5.2 scoreless innings, in which he retired two batters by way of strikeout.

Mexico’s offensive was led by Jesus Quirozwith a home run, two runs scored and two RBIs.

For Puerto Rico, Reymond Fuenteswith two hits, was the most outstanding at bat.

For this Tuesday, Mexico plays against Panama Y Puerto Rico versus Colombiain the continuation of the preliminary round of the Caribbean classic.

With information from EFE