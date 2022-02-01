The case of the ancestral medicine shamans who caused the death of a woman by “curing” her with frog poison – Prensa Libre

According to the Mexican media, a 31-year-old woman, identified as Perla, participated in a “spiritual retreat”, where supposed experts in ancestral medicine performed a detoxification ritual on her.

On Saturday, January 29, the authorities of Nogales, Sonora, Mexico, had to follow up on a case involving shamans of ancestral medicine who were involved in the death of a woman.

The Mexican Red Cross responded to the emergency call and provided first aid to Perla, who was found lying on the ground, but unfortunately she no longer showed vital signs.

According to Municipal Police agents, they received a medical report that specified the death due to intoxication and according to Peral’s relatives, she had consumed a frog poison that alleged “shamans” gave her during a healing ritual.

The authorities reported that, according to Perla’s husband, moments before he had left her at her mother-in-law’s house, who insisted that they would go to therapy. However, upon returning he found his wife unconscious of her, so he asked for help.

In addition: Video: reveal how was the brutal moment when the police shoot an armed man

According to local media, they also found the alleged shamans identified as Juan Pablo and Juan Diego, 41 and 30 years old, respectively. In addition, they were with six other people who participated in the ritual.

According to the reports, the substance that Perla consumed was that extracted from the Phyllomedusa bicolor, known as the kambó frog or the big monkey frog.