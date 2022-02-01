The captivating movies that are a success on Netflix and that aspire to win an Oscar

At the beginning of the year, the giant of the series and movie platform, Netflix, has come out with everything to continue leading the streaming market. It is that since the end of 2021 he has begun to launch a string of hits that are one better than the other. That is why this holiday period is ideal as a plan to pass the time.

In this last week the Mexican market of Netflix has had variations that demonstrate the quality of the films that the digital platform has. Let’s remember that a few weeks ago, the aforementioned page of series and movies launched “Don’t look at the sky” that since it appeared it is already positioned as one of the candidates to win several awards Oscar.

Leonardo Dicaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Timothee Chalamet Y Meryl Streep they are part of a large cast that has as a comic plot that focuses on a comet heading for Earth that could spell the end of human life. That is why black humor and the talent of these actors and actress are the perfect mix for her to be one of the candidates to win several statuettes.

Another of the films that is positioned as the favorites to keep a Oscar is “The Power of the Dog” which is based on a novel that bears the same name and tells the story of a rancher who tries to make life impossible for his new relatives, who are taken home by his brother and consist of his wife and son. And it is that the character was displaced upon his arrival. However, throughout the plot there is a pure feeling.

Finally we have “The Dark Daughter” which is undoubtedly one of the most striking promises for Netflix to earn a Oscar. And the fact is that the winner of one of these awards, Olivia Coleman leads this film with his presence in the film. After his debut in Cannes captivated users with his haunting story of his life’s memories.