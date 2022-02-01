The boxer who mocked Canelo Álvarez and ended up bankrupt

The Alfonso Gomez boxer, also know as hy3rid, has been one of many who have tried unsuccessfully to snatch a world championship from the Mexican Saul Canelo Alvarez, undisputed champion of the super middleweights and today one of the best at the international level.

In his first stage as a boxer, Alfonso had great achievements such as having participated in the Reality Show The Contender which was produced by Sylvester Stallone and Sugar Ray Leonard; He also retired great boxers as they were at the time Jose Luis Castillo and Arturo Gatti; all this allowed him to coin a great fortune which, unfortunately, he did not know how to manage and as a result of his excesses he ended up losing everything.

FROM MOCKING CANELO TO SLEEPING ON THE STREET

In a video posted on his social networks, Alfonso Gómez announced that he would return to boxing to try to do things as he did not at the time, also remembering the times he was able to face world champions before retiring and falling into drug addiction.

“I retired six years ago, but not before challenging two of the best boxers in boxing history for the world title, Miguel Cotto and Canelo Álvarez,” he says, recalling the best passages of his career.

When referring to Cinnamon, hy3rid projected that rap that as a mockery he sang to the Mexican before the duel that both held in September 2011.

“Live and direct, I shoot you and connect the turns and the straights to take away what was given to you (world championship), he’s already turned red, he’s angry, wash your face, it’s all stained, it’s discolored,” he said with a laugh at that press conference.

I LOST MY FAMILY, MY MONEY AND MY CHILDREN

Alfonso Gómez’s life changed radically and everything he managed to achieve in 30 years of career, he lost in six years.

“I retired at the height of my career from my life, my finances, my family, but what it cost me 30 years to acquire, in six years I lost everything, I lost my career, my health, my family, my children, my house, my car, my money, I lost everything. I embraced drugs, I literally ended up on the street, on the floor.”

HIS RETURN TO BOXING

Alfonso, also born in Guadalajara, assured that thanks to religion he was able to recover his essence and saw life in another way, and although he did not say if he was able to recover his family, he pointed out that he has returned to boxing to practice this discipline from a different perspective.

“Now, with the ego dead, after this awakening, connected to God, with the intention of helping, of being present for other people, I encourage myself to return to boxing to understand it with this new understandingWith this in mind I want to return to boxing, I want to live the same experience but without ego”, he said.

