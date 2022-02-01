The bouffant: how to do the hairstyle that was a boom in the ’60s and promises to be all the rage in 2022

The classic bouffant consists of piling the hair on top of the head and fluffing it up, achieving a very distinctive and eye-catching look.

The second season of the Emily in Paris series was one of the most anticipated premieres by fashion lovers. The different looks presented by this American publicist installed in the French capital are usually all the rage. However, this time What caught the most attention was not his clothes but his hair. In the image used for the launch, the protagonist could be seen with a low bun with volume at the crown which decorates with a white ribbon. It was a kind of nod to the ’60s and that Lily Collins wore impeccably.

Fans of the series immediately remembered that this hairstyle had also been very popular in the 2000s. For many that updo was made with a bumpit, a semicircle-shaped plastic accessory with serrated walls that was used in those years. The truth is that the series not only revived this accessory, triggering its search on the internet, but also brought to the scene again an unthinkable style for this year.

This hairstyle is reminiscent of classic bouffant, which consists of piling the hair on the head and fluffing it up, achieving a very distinctive and eye-catching look. This style was very popular in Europe during the 17th century and had its resurgence in the 1950s and 1960s.

The look chosen for the protagonist of Emily in Paris that is already all the rage in the world

The bouffant began to be seen again in hairdressing salons from the mid-1950s, but it was Jackie Kennedy who gave him the seal of guarantee from American high society to globally popularize the hairstyle.

Kenneth Battelle was responsible for bringing fashion to America. He began working with Jackie Kennedy, who at the time was the wife of a senator from Massachusetts: “She was a girl of great beauty, whose hair had a life of its own.: Too short, layered, and curly for his height and bone structure,” he recounted years later. Thus, He suggested that she let her hair grow and created some big curlers, special for her, to loosen the hair a little. bouffant. “It was also Kenneth’s idea to leave a strand of her hair slightly loose, so that her husband could fix it behind his ear,” said Giuseppe Longo, author of Kenneth: Shear Elegance.

Kenneth was also in charge Jackie’s hairstyle at the inauguration of John Fitzgerald Kennedy as the 35th President of the United States, in January 1961. “The hair he chose for Jackie was a particularly brilliant idea because he understood how it would work on camera: the height he gave it lengthened her head and balanced her broad cheekbones. It was a kind of adult exaggeration of a childish hairstyle. With the bouffant of Jackie, Kenneth was crowned ”, explained years later a former fashion editor of Vogue.

For specialists, the longer the hair the better, as long hair can be curled and layered to create an intricate stacked knot on the head, with loose strands strategically placed to soften the look.

The word bouffant has its etymological origin in the French language word bouffant, which translates into the Spanish language as sponge or mullir. The bouffant He was also known in England as teasy-weasy during the 1960s, because that was the name by which he was popularly known. Raymond Besson, a British hairstylist who is credited with relaunching that hairstyle.

It was a style incorporated by the most famous celebrities in the world, such as Brigitte Bardot

Probably in that decade the greatest popularity of this look occurred. It was the icon of musical personalities such as members of the girls groups who sold music R&B, bubblegum pop, soul Y doo-woop. Some groups that carried bouffants in the 1960s they include: The Supremes, The Ronettes, The Shirelles and Martha and the Vandellas. That popularity contributed to top-selling hair rollers and hairspray.

In addition, it was a style incorporated by the most famous celebrities in the world. Brigitte Bardot and Audrey Hepburn made it their signature hairstyle, adding a high chignon or bun.. Over the years, Dua Lipa and Ariana Grande – the two favorite stars of millennials – have adopted and updated the bouffant chignon. “The bouffant or slicked back balloon hair is one of those hairstyles that come and go in style,” said an All Things Hair specialist.

“Tossed, tangled, textured: Bardot had the finest headboard that ever existed. With modern relevance, Bardot’s iconic look has been emulated by successive generations of supermodels such as claudia schiffer , giselle bundchen Y Kate Moss said the stylist and Bardot ambassador, Paul Herrington.

The bouffant is emerging as one of the trends for 2022

“The bouffant are coming this year. Actually slightly more elaborate hairstyles are beginning to be incorporated, not all so disheveled. One of the secrets for these bouffant hairstyles are the accessories that are very important to be able to do it alone and more easily. The accessories are the stuffed with hair, like a kind of donut, which are very useful to make buns”, he told Infobae the stylist Bebe Sanders.

5 steps from Bebe Sanders to make the bouffant in a simple way:

1- Divide the hair

The hair is divided in two, from the ears forward.

2 – Incorporate the accessory

The accessory is placed on the crown, holding it with clips.

3 – Beat the hair

The entire front area is beaten and spray is added.

4 – Comb

With a brush, comb it back (putting all the hair above the accessory).

5 – Pick up the hair

With a hair tie you can hold hair that is pulled back.

This hairstyle never ends saying goodbye to fashion and the proof is that it returns once again to join another generation of women who are already eager to try this “new” style. The bouffant is emerging as one of the chosen looks for 2022 and promises to add followers around the world.

