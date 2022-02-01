The best science fiction movies to watch on Netflix

The Science fiction is one of the most diverse genres out there, it can take you to space, to the future, to other planets, show technologies that don’t exist yet and that completely transform humanity, and alternate realities that inspire us and make us imagine everything what we could achieve in the future.

Netflix has a great selection of classics, original and critically acclaimed films that prove that our imagination has no limits.

These stories are never real and they don’t pretend to be, but they say a lot about humanity, our fears, our psychology (how would you react if you had to live something like what Ripley in Alien? will you wake up Jennifer Lawrence in Passengers?) and the desire we all have to explore new worlds, new possibilities and get away from our reality for at least a few hours (enough to clear our heads).

Nothing we have today would exist if some “crazy” hadn’t imagined it first, and while science fiction doesn’t always seek to imagine what we’re going to have in the future, it can definitely be a source of inspiration and, in some cases, even becomes a prediction (as when we saw contagion thinking that none of this could really happen, forgetting that it had happened before and that it can happen again at any time). The best part is that it gives us enough distractions to relax after a long day.

What will our future look like? We don’t really know, but these sci-fi movies in Netflix they could give us some clues, or at least leave us entertained for hours.

Lucy

Starring Scarlett Johnson and directed by Luc Besson, Lucy tells the story of a woman who accidentally ends up in a sticky situation, is kidnapped by a mysterious organization and finds out that they hid a dangerous substance inside her body, which begins to leak out and leads her to become a human-machine hybrid. and artificial intelligence, with a host of incredible abilities that it can use to exact revenge.

Edge of Tomorrow

Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt star in this film in which humans must stop an alien invasion and save the planet. There, a man discovers that he has the ability to repeat the same day every time he dies and decides to use that to get all the information the soldiers need to stop the invasion and prevent the imminent destruction of everything on Earth. .

Annihilation

Based on the novel by Jeff VanderMeer, this movie follows Natalie Portman, who plays an expert biologist who is sent on a mission to explore a mysterious section where the laws of physics do not exist. Her husband and other members of her team disappeared there, so it’s up to her to go rescue him and find out what’s really going on.

blade runner 2049

This is the sequel to the classic Ridley Scott 1984. 2049 stars Ryan Gosling as a people who uncovers a hidden secret that leads him to find Rick Deckard (who has been missing for 30 years) and a truth that could change the course of history and humanity forever. always, something that the government wants to stop at all costs.

Former Machine

Oscar Isaac, Alicia Vikander and Domhnall Gleeson star in this film by Alex Garland, where a programmer is selected to evaluate a new program, to identify the human qualities in a robot with artificial intelligence and discover if it is conscious and if it could really pass for a human being and use more advanced thought processes .

Don’t Look Up

This original movie Netflix, with Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Jennifer Lawrence and Timothée Chalamet, had mixed reviews, but is very interesting. The story follows a student and a teacher, who discover that a giant meteorite is going to hit Earth and end life on the planet, so they must travel across the country to try to warn the world and look for a solution, the problem is that nobody believes them and everything becomes a media show.

BirdBox

This is kind of like A Quiet Place, but with the sense of sight. Sandra Bullock plays a woman who must find a safe place to protect her children after strange creatures arrive on Earth and cause an apocalypse, causing everyone who comes to see them to commit suicide in the most violent and brutal ways.

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

Jim Carrey gave us one of his best performances as Joel Barish, a man who, after a painful breakup, hires a company dedicated to erasing unwanted memories from people’s minds, he wants to completely erase the woman who damaged and, with the help of a machine, every moment he lived with her begins to disappear.

chappie

In a future where robots are created to maintain order in the world, one is stolen by a radical group that alters his programming to make him the first robot with the ability to think and feel for himself, presenting a new moral dilemma and it could change the world forever.

Jurassic Park (series)

This is one of the most iconic movies of the 90s and marked the lives of millions of children by transporting them to an incredible park on a secret island inhabited by dinosaurs that were “resurrected” thanks to an eccentric millionaire who developed a project to use their DNA to bring them back. Things spiral out of control when one of the park employees frees the animals, and guests must fight for survival until help arrives.

In addition, on Netflix you can find all the films in the saga, including an original animated series.