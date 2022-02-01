The best phrases (and lessons) from ‘My Best Friend’s Wedding’ with Julia Roberts

is approaching the February 14th and if you have a partner, surely you are already preparing a nice surprise for him or her, but if you are one of the people who still has that crush that you ignore him or you are simply still single because you want it that way, we want to tell you that everything is fine. It’s okay not to have that ‘worse is nothing’ just because of social pressure, so don’t worry, you can experience love in all its forms with your friends, family or even pets.

And speaking of crush unforgettable, what a mess it is to be in the friend zone for a long time for fear of losing that friendship of years, or not? If it has happened to you, surely you identify with the character of Julia Roberts in the classic movie that we fell in love with in the nineties ‘My best friend’s Wedding’.

In the film adapted from Linda Sunshine’s novel, Julia Roberts interprets julianne, character who is in love with his best friend Michael O’Neal (Dermot Mulroney), who tells him that he is getting married in three days with his fiancée kimberly (Cameron Diaz), so she prepares a strategy to avoid the wedding, however, she realizes that the man she loves so much really wants to be with another woman who also loves him, so without further ado she decides to ‘let go’ of him for the good of all.

Although ‘My best friend’s Wedding’ Julianne is invaded by jealousy, envy, attachment and despair, she left us with the great lesson that the ability to let go of those unrequited loves is the wisest thing to do to live and let live in peace.

And since we will never get tired of remembering this iconic romantic movie nineties and we are sure that you love it, we leave you with its best phrases.

‘My best friend’s wedding’ quotes

1. “The important thing is not what you want to get, but what you are willing to give”

2. “Real love is saying yes”

3. “Nothing had been able to erase the song that would forever be his”

4. “When you love someone you have to say it out loud, right at that moment, so that everyone can hear them or else… if not the moment passes”

5. “Do you really love him? Or is it just that you can’t stand losing?”

6. “The only thing I know for sure is that I can always count on him”

7. “The truth is that he looks more like you, only he’s straight”

8. “Wow! But if they are the bride and the woman he will never match…”

9. “Last night I had a bad dream. I dreamed that a psycho was trying to separate you, but when I woke up, I realized that the world is as it should be, because my best friend has the best woman.”

10. “If you don’t dream, you can never achieve what lies beyond your dreams”

And if you want to shed tears while you eat a whole pot of ice cream this Day of love and Friendship, we leave you with one of the most iconic scenes of the film: