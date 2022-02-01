The applications of mixed reality and artificial intelligence in medicine

The development of artificial intelligence, Y other technologies like mixed reality, have contributed significantly to the improvement of routine and complex processes and tasks. For example, in the field of medicine, these technologies help to facilitate the work of the doctor. Reducing the margin of error and optimizing the time of surgery. Vital to ensure success.

In medicine, these technologies have been incorporated as an essential part in the daily life of doctors, nurses, scientists and other professionals who work in the field. Whether through early detection of diseases or the management of part or all of the medical center.

The applications of mixed reality and artificial intelligence are very varied in the field of medicine

mixed reality apps

The value of the artificial intelligence market is estimated to have been in the $10.4 billion dollars in 2021. While the predictions for 2028 indicate that it could reach $120.2 billion dollars.

Resource Optimization

Mixed reality is the technology that could easily replace the work of nurses and medical assistants. Due to the fact that, at present, there are various devices and artifacts that allow the collection of data generated by the patient during your hospital stay. So that, being constantly monitored, they can offer a broader and more accurate vision in the form of graphs and color ranges.

Real time data

Hand in hand with the previous point, we have the obtaining data in thousandths of seconds. In this sense, when a surgeon needs specific information about the patient he is operating on, he only has to indicate to the mixed reality headsets so that they perform the search and show him the information. All while the artificial intelligence runs on the back end.

Applications of mixed reality and artificial intelligence

Live broadcast

This is one of the functionalities that you can get the most out of the students. So, without interrupting the procedure, surgeons can record the operation and at the same time stream it live to provide further training to their students. Once the recording is done, they can go back in time and pause as many times as they need to expand at specific points.

remote care

These technologies might be able to provide quality medical care to patients even when they are on the other side of the world. They just have to put on the mixed reality glasses to obtain a scan of the patient and thus provide the medications or recommendations that they require. A practice that could be extremely effective in times of covid.

3D images

This application has given your first steps in ultrasound. Where future mothers can now obtain a deeper ultrasound and learn almost in detail the characteristics of their baby. An experience that helps the future mother to establish a deeper emotional bond. With a more realistic view, doctors can more accurately detect the baby’s condition. And if there is any anomaly or unusual situation, they can act more efficiently.

virtual surgery

The term virtual surgery refers to show the patient what procedure or operation they will undergo. The goal is to provide the patient with more detailed information and gain her trust. In addition to avoiding future stressful situations or being mortified by the results.

remote assistance

If a doctor is undergoing an intervention and requires the support of a colleague, mixed reality becomes your perfect ally. With helmets equipped with sensors and microphones such as the Holoens, they can help the surgeon interact with another professional while providing him with the necessary instructions or information to guarantee the success of his operation.

data sharing

One of the challenges that health professionals face is the time it takes to obtain certain information from a patient. While a few minutes or seconds may not seem like much, in a sensitive situation, it is extremely valuable time. Therefore, this technology comes to facilitate the process. By storing all the data in one place, they only need to make a few requests and they will obtain those data in a few moments.

artificial intelligence applications

Pre-surgery preparation

This process consists of the surgeon performing a last inspection of patient data, the studies and analyzes previously carried out to determine the process and resources that you will need. In addition to determining the best route to achieve it. In this sense, artificial intelligence contributes in these aspects:

3D images of the patient’s anatomy.

Classification of images and information.

Anomaly detection.

Prepare for emergency medical care in advance.

Prediction of failures and risks in real time.

Improve the care of critically ill patients.

Surgical orientation

Known as intraoperative guidance, it consists of the execution of a minimally invasive surgery through the use of computer aided tools. So that surgical trauma in patients is significantly reduced. So surgeons get a wide view before performing surgery.

robotics

assisted robotics greatly facilitates the work of surgeons. In this way, without the doctor having to request the instruments that he requires, this intelligence is able to order them and make them available to him, so that he can use them without requiring the participation of someone else.

So they are trained with machine learning algorithms. Thus, they can understand what the process of surgery is and give the doctor the information he needs based on data.

As we have seen, the applications of mixed reality and artificial intelligence, are many and varied within medicine. Some with hardly important procedures and others more in critical and delicate processes such as surgery. However, this technology requires investment from medical institutions to be able to run. Although they appear as new and innovative, the costs may not be as affordable for many organizations.

But very much as technology advances and shows itself to be a true tool that streamlines procedures, it is important to carry out a series of tests and validations to ensure that its implementation does not affect the patient’s health. Perhaps, in this sense, the more and better the data with which this technology is fed, the greater its success.