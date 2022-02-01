The anti-aging eye contour serum arrives

Anyone who has used the famous Revitalift Filler serum, will know that it is number 1 in the world for many reasons, but the main one, its formulation, with 1.5% hyaluronic acid. Well, if you’re hooked on this face-changing serum, you’re going to be hooked, by overwhelming logic, on their new, even higher potency, eye contour specific serum: Revitalift Filler 2.5%, with hyaluronic acid and caffeine.

The most sneaky area that reveals tiredness, aging and fatigue is, without a doubt, that of the eyes. Expression lines, dark circles, puffy bags, dehydration… all of them are clear signs that end up giving the face a sad and aged look that is worrying, according to data from surveys conducted by BeautyTrack 2020, up to 83% of women. And wanting to fix it with something fast requires more than just “the basics”.

Hence, from L’Oréal, they have taken the most powerful formula in their catalog, based on hyaluronic acid (Revitalift Filler) and have made it even better. The result, a complex based on 1.5% hyaluronic acid and 1% caffeine, in addition to other dermaceutical ingredients that manage to illuminate the area and revitalize the look.

Its non-greasy finish allows the application to be pleasant and quickly absorbed and after its application, the area of ​​dark circles looks illuminated and filled, reducing the appearance of expression lines and moisturizing the skin in the area in depth.

Its ingredients

They are certainly the key to your success. And it is that the formula of Revitalift Filler, both that of its serum and that of the serum for the eye contour, contains pure hyaluronic acid in a concentration of 1.5% which, in turn, is composed of 1.25% micro hyaluronic acid and 0.25% macro hyaluronic acid, that is, to enhance the effect of hydration and anti-aging of the skin. Micro hyaluronic acid is able to reach the deepest layers and fill them in, while stimulating its own production of hyaluronic acid. Meanwhile, the macro keeps the surface fresh and hydrated.

The caffeine is the other great asset of this formula. It is known to actively boost blood microcirculation, reduce water retention and thereby minimize the appearance of dark circles and puffiness.

Other great names that the serum contains are the niacinamide or vitamin B3, known to have great anti-inflammatory properties, correct skin pigmentation and brighten it; vitamin CG, a derivative of vitamin C that protects the natural shine of the skin thanks to its antioxidant properties; glycerin, famous for its powerful hydration that, in combination with hyaluronic acid, minimizes the appearance of wrinkles; and Hepes. Used in cell cultures, it promotes a physiological effect of smoothing the skin.

the applicator

It is another novelty that makes this serum so special. It is a patented triple drop applicator, inspired by traditional Japanese Shiatsu massage, which stimulates the 6 acupressure points around the eyes. And in addition, thanks to its flexible angle, it applies a light pressure to gently drain and stimulate the area.

How to apply the serum

Massage, first, from the inside of the eye to the temple with its applicator, in small circles. Then, sweep it over your eyelid to smooth it out. And finally, remove the excess product after the massage with light taps with the fingertips.

