The anger that Televisa censored, which shows that Martino has to leave the Tri

The Televisa anger that was hidden by the Martino issue

January 30, 2022 7:03 p.m.

Televisa is the evil of Mexican soccer, that same company that manages the FMF, that institution that puts in and takes out players and coaches. In this case, the issue goes through Gerardo Martino and its approach that has neither feet nor head.

But instead of broadcasting things as they are, the TUDN broadcast again censored the topic involving Gerardo Martino and the anger with the fan. Videos circulated on social networks in which people were seen saying Outside Tata.

But Martino responded by getting angry with certain fans and even this caused the anger that was seen on TV, between George Teiller and the assistant for the Costa Rican national team. One more sign that Martino should not continue, but Televisa and his power continue to support him.

How much would the departure of Gerardo Martino cost the FMF?

According to the Expelled report, Tata’s exit clause would be 2 million dollars, a high figure.