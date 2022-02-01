The admirable story of the “Angel of Budapest” – Lanza Digital

Ángel Sanz Briz (Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Government of Spain). Share on Facebook share on twitter Share in mail share on whatsapp

How was the Spanish diplomat Ángel Sanz Briz able to save more than 5,000 Hungarian Jews from the Holocaust?

When talking about saving heroes of Jews from the Nazi Holocaust, the greatest genocide in the history of mankind, the figure of Oskar Schlinder always comes up, thanks to the magnificent and Oscar-winning film by Steven Spielberg, Schlinders list (1993). However, there were many more heroes, who risked life and career and managed to save many more lives (although the number is not the most important, in this case). Among them, the Spanish diplomat Ángel Sanz Briz (1910-1980), the “Angel of Budapest”, stands out, without a doubt, whose admirable story is generally quite unknown, although the books of some prominent journalists, such as Diego Carcedo and Arcadi Espada They have brought it to light.

Hungarian Jews boarding a train to Auschwitz (Yad Vashem Archive)

The “Jewish case” in Hungary

Since the rise to power of the Nazi party in Germany in 1933, the Hungarian Regency of Admiral Miklós Horthy showed its support for the new German government with the aim of recovering part of the imperial territory lost after World War I. After the annexation of Austria by Germany, in March 1938, Hungary began to promulgate anti-Semitic laws similar to the German Nuremberg laws: social discrimination of a racial nature, elimination of Jews from the civil service, reduction of the economic activities of this group and even the creation of a Hungarian Labor Service, to which Jewish men of military age were to join, which meant, de facto, a system of forced labor. But despite all this, the security of the 725,000 Jews who inhabited the new Greater Hungary (not counting the approximately 100,000 previously converted to Christianity, but considered racially Jewish) was considerably greater than in Germany.

View of Budapest before World War II (Yad Vashem Archive).

But in March 1944, Hitler invaded Hungary to secure his military alliance with the Axis, and a unit entered with the occupying German troops. sonderkommando led by Adolf Eichmann, whose goal was to apply the “Final Solution” to the Hungarian Jews. Initially, new decrees were passed against the Jewish population: the mobility of Jews throughout Hungary was restricted, they were forced to wear the yellow racial emblem on their clothing, their property and shops were confiscated, their civil rights were abolished, and finally, they were confined in ghettos.

On May 15, 1944, the deportations of Hungarian Jews began, and in less than two months almost half a million were sent to extermination camps, mostly Auschwitz, where half of them were murdered in the gas chambers after his arrival. Although Regent Horthy stopped the deportations in July, all the Jews of Hungary, except those of Budapest, had already been deported. On October 15, the Germans forced a coup, bringing the pro-Nazi and openly anti-Semitic Arrow Cross Party into government, greatly aggravating the situation of the remaining Jews in Budapest: some 80,000 Jews were killed on the banks of the Danube and their bodies thrown into the river and several thousand more forced to move in “Death Marches” towards the Austrian border. During the Soviet siege of the city, which began in December 1944, the 70,000 Jews who remained in Budapest were confined in a ghetto, next to the Great Synagogue, and thousands of them died of hunger, cold, and disease. Quite a tragedy that some current Hungarian authorities even try to minimize and relativize.

Jew with the Star of David walking through Budapest, 1944 (Yad Vashem Archive).

Faced with this dramatic situation, a group of diplomats from the officially neutral nations in the war organized themselves into a kind of clandestine network to help and protect the Jewish population, without specific orders from their governments, to prevent the Jews from were sent to the gas chambers at Auschwitz and Birkenau. Among them it is worth mentioning the Spaniard Ángel Sanz Briz, the First Secretary of the Swedish Legation Raoul Wallenberg, the Swiss Consul Carl Lutz, the Apostolic Nuncio Angelo Rotta, and the Portuguese Chargé d’Affaires Alberto Branquinho.

Ángel Sanz Briz, the “Angel of Bucharest”

The young diplomat from Zaragoza, Ángel Sanz Briz, was put in charge of the Spanish Legation in Budapest in June 1944 as Chargé d’Affaires, informing his superiors at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs about the degrading and opprobrious situation of the Jews in the Hungarian capital and of the deportation protocols to the extermination camps. In one of these reports, dated July 16, 1944, he details: “They state that the number of deported Israelites is close to 500,000. There are alarming rumors about his fate in the capital. They insist that the majority of the Jewish deportees (about 80 people packed in each freight car) are directed to a concentration camp near Kattowitz where they are killed with gas, using the corpses as fat for certain industrial products.

Members of the Arrow Cross Party escorting Jews during deportation (Yad Vashem Archive).

After the coming to power of the Arrow Cross party in October 1944, Sanz Briz, now with the consent of Madrid, began to provide the so-called “Letters of Protection” or safe-conducts (Schutzbrief) to Jews from Budapest, initially to those who claimed Sephardic origins, by virtue of an old Royal Decree of 1924 promulgated during the military dictatorship of General Primo de Rivera that granted Spanish citizenship to the Jewish descendants of those who were expelled from Spain in 1492, and later to any persecuted Jew, making them pass as Sephardim.

After negotiating with the Hungarian authorities, it initially received the consent to grant these rights to 200 Jews of Spanish origin, but extended coverage to 200 families and later continued to increase the allocated quota, generating series marked with letters, so that they never exceeded the number 200.

Example of a ‘Letter of Protection’ issued by Sanz Briz (Yad Vashem Archive).

To safeguard their lives, Sanz Briz housed the protected Jews in 8 buildings rented by him in different parts of Budapest, which were later expanded to 11, indicating that they were attached to the Spanish legation and that they enjoyed extraterritoriality, and even managed to the International Red Cross to place Spanish signs in hospitals, orphanages and maternity clinics, to protect the Jews who were there.

Likewise, he became personally involved in these rescue activities, intimating with a high authority of the Arrow Cross party so that their protected houses would not be violated and directly bribing the gauleiter Eichmann, physically appearing in one of the buildings to avoid arrests, and rescuing 30 of his protégés from a “death march” organized by the Nazis and returning them to the Spanish-flagged houses.

Faced with the imminent advance of the Soviet troops, Sanz Briz received precise instructions from Madrid to leave Budapest, given that Spain was an enemy of the communist regime of the Soviet Union, and left for Switzerland on December 6, 1944.

Giorgio Perlasca (Yad Vashem archive).

But the work of Sanz Briz was not lost when he left Hungary, as it was continued for another 40 days, until the liberation of Budapest by Soviet troops on January 16, 1945, by the Italian citizen Giorgio Perlasca, who obtained from Sanz Briz a Spanish passport for having fought on the Francoist side during the Civil War and had been collaborating with the Legation, visiting and helping refugees housed in protection houses. With forged documents, Perlasca passed himself off to the Hungarian authorities as the Chargé d’Affaires of the Spanish Embassy and managed to maintain the structure organized by the Spanish diplomat, including the supply of food, in a situation of enormous scarcity due to the siege of the city. .

Righteous Among the Nations

The number of Hungarian Jews killed during the Holocaust was approximately 568,000 and only one in three Jewish residents of Greater Hungary survived. Among the latter, we can count the 5,200 Jews that Sanz Briz, with the final collaboration of Perlasca, saved from deportation and, therefore, from the extermination camps, of whom only 200 were of Sephardic origin. In total, almost 5 times more than those included in the famous list of the German businessman Schlinder.

Sanz Briz was appointed by Yad Vashem, on October 8, 1966, “Righteous Among the Nations”, the highest distinction granted by the Government of Israel to non-Jews. This distinction would also become effective for Perlasca, on June 9, 1988, as well as for Wallenberg, Lutz and Rotta.

The Righteous Among the Nations monument, in Raoul Wallenberg Park (Budapest) (Perline/Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA)

Thanks to the courage and tenacity of this Spanish foreign service official, in acts of heroism that go beyond the line of duty, thousands of Jews were able to save their lives. And his reward was the initial postponement of his diplomatic career and the express prohibition of receiving the honor granted by Israel, which could only be delivered to his widow once the diplomat died.

*Francisco Lopez-Munoz He is a Full Professor of Pharmacology and Vice Chancellor of Research and Science at the Camilo José Cela University.

*Esther Cuerda Galindo She is vice president of the Center for Research on Totalitarianism and Authoritarian Movements (CITMA), Rey Juan Carlos University.